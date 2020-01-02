PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka highlights: Growth story of India depends on its success in Science, Technology, says PM

Bengaluru is a city associated with science and innovation, says PM Modi at 107th session of Indian Science Congress. He added that the growth story of India depends on its success in Science and Technology sector. Today is the second day of PM Modi's visit to the state. On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi pressed the button at the farmers rally in Tumakuru, and Rs 12,000 crore was released to be paid to the accounts of 6 crore farmers' families. Stay tuned for updates.
PM Modi will be heading to New Delhi shortly.
With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended his address at the Indian Science Congress.
India must also develop a long-term roadmap to sustainable and environment-friendly transportation and energy-storage options. The latter has become increasingly significant for grid-management as we expand our energy-management supply, saysPM Modi.
We must try and change all forms of waste into wealth as soon as possible. We're trying to ensure that by 2022, we reduce the import of crude oil by 10%. There are immense opportunities for start-ups that want to work in bio-fuel and ethanol production, says PM.
Technology is the strength of the Jal Jeevan Mission. It is your responsibility to develop cheap and effective technology for the recycling of water. Water governance is a new frontier for all of you, says PM Modi.
Digital technology, e-commerce, internet banking & mobile banking services are assisting rural population significantly. Today, farmers are getting the required information about weather and forecast at their fingertips through many e-governance facilities, saysPM Modi.
We must work overtime to fulfill the target to eradicate TB by 2020, says PM Modi.
PM Modi says that India needs to find a solution to stuble burning and suppling clean water to rural areas. He urges innovators to come up with sustainable solutions to these problems.
Technology has helped us in recognizing the eight crore women who were still using coal or wood for cooking. It also helped us in understanding how many new distribution centres must be built, via the help of technology, says PM Modi.
Yesterday, our government has created a record by transferring money directly to 6 crore farmers' bank accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This was made easier by Aadhaar-enabled technology, says PM Modi.
PM Modi mentioned the government's move to provide piped water to all the rural households. Speaking about the declining water table, PM asked the audience to use limited water and avoid wasting them.
This time, the discussion is on science and technology's contribution in rural development. In the last five years, rural development has been felt by the common people of India, says PM Modi.
Geo tagging has enabled faster development, says PM Modi.
The growth story of India depends on its success in the science and tech sector. There is a need to transform the landscape of Indian science and technology. My motto for young scientists is: Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper, says PM Modi.
The world is coming to innovate here in Bengaluru. This city has developed a great eco-system for development and research and every young scientist, innovator and engineer wants to connect with this, says PM Modi.
The last time I had come to Bengaluru, the eyes of the nation was set on Chandrayaan 2. That time, the manner in which our nation celebrated science, our space programme and the strength of our scientists will always be part of my memory: PM Modi
When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology-driven development, then we take another step towards fulfilling our dream, says PM Modi.
Innovation for the people, by the people is the direction of New India, says PM.
Bengaluru is a city associated with science and innovation, says PM Modi.
PM Modi speaks at 107th session of Indian Science Congress, in Bengaluru.
The event will also showcase ongoing research and discoveries in about 14 disciplines.
As per the registration data, the congress will see the attendance of 73 resource-persons from 16 countries, who will present papers under different topics. Among them are 37 Americans, 10 Japanese and 5 Chinese.
Organisers said the five-day science festival — which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate at 10 am on Friday — will offer deep insights into various research.
The 107th Indian Science Congress (ISC), the country’s largest science event, opened at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK Campus, in the city on Thursday.
Congress, JD(S) welcome Modi with brickbats
The Opposition Congress and JD(S) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Karnataka on Thursday, with former chief minister Siddaramaiah posing a slew of questions under the #UttaraKodiModi banner.“Mr Narendra Modi, you did not visit Karnataka when it was devastated by floods, you did not visit Karnataka when our farmers cried for help. But all of a sudden, when you want to launch your political propaganda, you remember innocent people of Karnataka... Wah Modi Wah!,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.
Good morning readers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress in Karnataka today. Today is the second day of PM Modi's visit to the state. Stay tuned for live updates.
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala received PM Modi at Raj Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed states, which have not enrolled with the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PMKSY), saying that such petty politics has done great damage to the farming community.
PM Modi arrives in Karnataka on two-day visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Yelahanka air base by a special plane on a two-day visit to Karnataka to attend events in Tumakuru and Bengaluru.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers D V Sadananda Gowda and Pralhad Joshi and state Revenue Minister R Ashoka were present to welcome Modi.
"Fishermen's boats are being modernized for deep-sea fishing and navigation devices are being installed in boats for the protection of fishermen with the help of ISRO.Today, you have also seen many farmers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka taking advantage of this," he said.
"Our Govt is trying to ensure that high-quality cashew nut seeds are made available to the farmers.
It has got immense promise, just like rubber. We're trying to increase the scale of rubber production as well, according to the need of the nation," says PM Modi.
"Due to our Govt's attempts, there has been an increase in the production and export of spices in India.The production of spices has crossed 25 lakh tonne, and the export has risen from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 19,000 crore," PM said.
"It is our attempt to identify specific products from every block and district and add to its value.
We want to create a distinct identity to these products and ensure their export value increases," he said.
"The plantations of coffee are pride for South India. Our Govt is trying to strengthen the coffee value-chain," PM said.
"An integrated coffee development programme is being run for the same. In the last 2-3 years, added motivation is being provided at every step, from production to packaging. Small-sized producers are being promoted as well," PM Modi said.
"Apart from horticulture, South India also has a large share in the production of pulses, oil and coarse grains.
Seed hubs have been built to promote pulses production in India, of which more than 30 centers are located in Karnataka, Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana," he said.
"We are not only solving your current problems but are also helping towards your better future.We have made arrangements so farmers can sell their produce at any e-mandi across the country through the e-NAM network.We've also made facilities for cold storage," says PM Modi.
"We've started an immunization program for the cattle of farmers to ensure they do not have to spend a lot of money. We've also started PM KUSUM, so that the food-creators can also become energy-producers," he said.
"Irrigation schemes stuck for decades, soil health cards and all other schemes were taken keeping the welfare of farmers in mind. Our Govt also increased MSP 1.5 times, in line with the demands of the farmers of the country," PM Narendra Modi said.
"There was a time in India when a major part of the money sent to the poor people was eaten up by the middlemen.
Today, all the money is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of the poor and farmers," saidPM Modi.
"I hope that in the New Year, states that haven't implemented the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, will do it.
I hope they rise over politics to help the farmers in their states. This political mindset has hurt the benefits of farmers for a long time," he said.
PM Modi distributes Krishi Karman Awards in Tumkur
"It is a privilege for me to have a vision of the Annadata - our farmer brothers and sisters in the new year, the beginning of a new decade.On behalf of 130 crore countrymen, I wish every farmer of the country a happy new year," said PM Modi.
"Today, fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been provided transponders and deep-sea fishing boats.
I want to congratulate the fishermen as well," he said.
PM Modi in Karnataka: "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities are being persecuted there. The persecuted have been forced to migrate to India as refugees. Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these persecuted minorities and refugees."
"I am fortunate to begin the new year2020onthis pious land. I wish this holy energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of everybody in ourcountry.," PM Modi said.