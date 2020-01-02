PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka highlights: Growth story of India depends on its success in Science, Technology, says PM

Bengaluru is a city associated with science and innovation, says PM Modi at 107th session of Indian Science Congress. He added that the growth story of India depends on its success in Science and Technology sector. Today is the second day of PM Modi's visit to the state. On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi pressed the button at the farmers rally in Tumakuru, and Rs 12,000 crore was released to be paid to the accounts of 6 crore farmers' families. Stay tuned for updates.