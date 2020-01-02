PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka Live: New fishing harbors for fish-storing people, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Yelahanka airbase by a special plane on a two-day visit to Karnataka to attend events in Tumakuru and Bengaluru. "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities are being persecuted there," he said at the Sree Siddaganga Matha where he addressed gathering and will also present the Krishi Karman Award. PM Narendra Modi pressed the button at the Farmers rally in Tumakuru, and Rs. 12,000 crore was released to be paid to the accounts of Six Crore Farmers families. Stay tuned for updates.