PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka Live: New fishing harbors for fish-storing people, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Yelahanka airbase by a special plane on a two-day visit to Karnataka to attend events in Tumakuru and Bengaluru. "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities are being persecuted there," he said at the Sree Siddaganga Matha where he addressed gathering and will also present the Krishi Karman Award. PM Narendra Modi pressed the button at the Farmers rally in Tumakuru, and Rs. 12,000 crore was released to be paid to the accounts of Six Crore Farmers families. Stay tuned for updates.
"Fishermen's boats are being modernized for deep-sea fishing and navigation devices are being installed in boats for the protection of fishermen with the help of ISRO.Today, you have also seen many farmers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka taking advantage of this," he said.
"Our Govt is trying to ensure that high-quality cashew nut seeds are made available to the farmers.
It has got immense promise, just like rubber. We're trying to increase the scale of rubber production as well, according to the need of the nation," says PM Modi.
"Due to our Govt's attempts, there has been an increase in the production and export of spices in India.The production of spices has crossed 25 lakh tonne, and the export has risen from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 19,000 crore," PM said.
"It is our attempt to identify specific products from every block and district and add to its value.
We want to create a distinct identity to these products and ensure their export value increases," he said.
"The plantations of coffee are pride for South India. Our Govt is trying to strengthen the coffee value-chain," PM said.
"An integrated coffee development programme is being run for the same. In the last 2-3 years, added motivation is being provided at every step, from production to packaging. Small-sized producers are being promoted as well," PM Modi said.
"Apart from horticulture, South India also has a large share in the production of pulses, oil and coarse grains.
Seed hubs have been built to promote pulses production in India, of which more than 30 centers are located in Karnataka, Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana," he said.
"We are not only solving your current problems but are also helping towards your better future.We have made arrangements so farmers can sell their produce at any e-mandi across the country through the e-NAM network.We've also made facilities for cold storage," says PM Modi.
"We've started an immunization program for the cattle of farmers to ensure they do not have to spend a lot of money. We've also started PM KUSUM, so that the food-creators can also become energy-producers," he said.
"Irrigation schemes stuck for decades, soil health cards and all other schemes were taken keeping the welfare of farmers in mind. Our Govt also increased MSP 1.5 times, in line with the demands of the farmers of the country," PM Narendra Modi said.
"There was a time in India when a major part of the money sent to the poor people was eaten up by the middlemen.
Today, all the money is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of the poor and farmers," saidPM Modi.
"I hope that in the New Year, states that haven't implemented the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, will do it.
I hope they rise over politics to help the farmers in their states. This political mindset has hurt the benefits of farmers for a long time," he said.
PM Modi distributes Krishi Karman Awards in Tumkur
"It is a privilege for me to have a vision of the Annadata - our farmer brothers and sisters in the new year, the beginning of a new decade.On behalf of 130 crore countrymen, I wish every farmer of the country a happy new year," said PM Modi.
"Today, fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been provided transponders and deep-sea fishing boats.
I want to congratulate the fishermen as well," he said.
PM Modi in Karnataka: "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities are being persecuted there. The persecuted have been forced to migrate to India as refugees. Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan, instead they are taking out rallies against these persecuted minorities and refugees."
"I am fortunate to begin the new year2020onthis pious land. I wish this holy energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of everybody in ourcountry.," PM Modi said.