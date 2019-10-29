PM Narendra Modi in Saudi Arabia Highlights: I give dignity to the poor by giving toilets, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his keynote speech at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PM's second trip to the Gulf Kingdom began as he landed in Riyadh late on Monday night. This time his two-day visit is to be a part of 'Davos in the desert' - a high-profile financial summit Future Investment Initiative. The measure was taken forth by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Stay tuned to DH to get all the live updates on the PM's visit and his upcoming speech.