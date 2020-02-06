RBI MPC Meet Live: High inflation may force RBI to go for status quo

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Five-Year high inflation, a substantial rise in government deficit projections and a whopping increase in its borrowing from the household savings this year will weigh heavy on the Reserve Bank of India's mind while it takes the monetary policy decision to be announced on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
RBI will have to do heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates: HDFC Bank
The Budget does not provide any counter-cyclical stimulus to boost consumption, and the Reserve Bank will have to do the heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates, the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Wednesday.
The budget announcements are also not inflationary in nature, and the Reserve Bank can cut rates as early as in the June review, it said, adding that the rate-setting monetary policy committee will opt for a status quo on Thursday.(PTI)
High inflation, higher household borrowing by govt may force RBI to go for status quo
A five-year high inflation, a substantial rise in government deficit projections and a whopping increase in its borrowing from the household savings this year will weigh heavy on the Reserve Bank of India's mind while it takes the monetary policy decision to be announced on Thursday.
As long as the government keeps cornering the household savings, banks will not be able to cut deposit rates and lending rates cannot come down, if deposit rates remain high, thus making the RBI rate cuts meaningless.
In December, the retail inflation, peaked to a five-year high of 7.3%, mainly due to costlier vegetables, specifically onion and tomato.
This will be the RBI's last monetary policy for the current financial year. This comes in the wake of the government estimating an economic growth of 5% in the current financial year on the back of factors such as a slowdown in domestic and global economy, including weakening consumption demand in the country.
The macro-economic developments emerging out of the budget for 2020-21 point towards a pause in RBI policy, though certain economists believe there could be a mild rise in rates.
"The Budget does not provide any counter-cyclical stimulus to boost consumption, and the Reserve Bank will have to do the heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates," according to the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank. It said the monetary policy committee may opt for a status quo as the headline inflation print will continue to be above 7%, much higher than the RBI's upper band of 6%, the bank said in a report.
