RIP Vishwesha Theertha Swami: Mortal remains of the Pejawar Mutt seer arrives at National College Grounds

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt passed away aged 88 at 9:30 am. He was shifted from KMC hospital to the mutt early morning today after doctors found his condition to be critical and deteriorating. He was admitted to KMC Manipal hospital on December 20, 2019, for the treatment of extensive pneumonia. Swamiji is the 32nd in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt following Vishvamanya Tirtha.
Pejawar seer critical, BSY rushes to hospital
The condition of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji remains very critical and there is a further decline in his health condition.
Pejawar Mutt seer had special love, affection for Kalaburagi
Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt had a special love and affection for the background Kalaburagi district. The seer used to visit the district at least once in a year to bless his devotees.
The devotees across the district mourned the death of the seer. The pontiff extended a helping hand to those affected by the floods.
VHP Working President condoles death of Pejawar seer
VHP working President Alok Kumar said that Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji was a frontline leader of theRam Janmabhoomi movement.
The Pejawar seer's body was airlifted in IAF chopper from Adi Udupi, to Bengaluru. (DHNS)
Chopper ready at Adi Udupi helipad to airlift Pejawar's body. (DH Photo)
Body of the late Pejawar seer at Ajjarakadu ground. (DH Photo)
Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao inspecting preparations at National College ground in Bengaluru. (DH Photo)
Body of the late Pejawar seer atAjjarakadu ground. (DH Photo)
Preparations at National College ground for public darshana in Bengaluru. (DH Photo)
On arrival at Ajjarakadu, the late Pejawar seer was given guard of honour .
A timeline since December 20, the day when the latePejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami fell sick.
He was Admitted to KMC, Manipal with suspected pneumonia. Seer remained critical and was on ventilator support. A team of doctors led by Dr Sudha Vidyasagar started treatment
December 21: Seer responds to treatment and condition was stable.
December 22: Team of doctors from Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru arrive to treat the seer.
December 23: AIIMS doctors were consulted to treat the seer.
December 24: Treatment continues and seer continues to remain critical and stable.
December 25: Seer continues to remain unconsious.
December 26: Sudden variation in the health condition of the seer and remains very critical.
December 27: Seer remains very critical and health starts deteriorating.
December 28: Doctors announce brain dysfunctional and the seer fails to respond to the treatment.
December 29: The seer was brought to Pejawar mutt from hospital in the morning andhis death was announced at 9.20 am.
The arrangements going onat the Ajjarakadu ground. (DH Photo)
I am one of the millions of people who are saddened by their loss, says CM B S Yediyurappa
Tight security has been arranged at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi district ground. A total of 750 police personnel including Superintendent Of Police, 1 ASP, 14 DySPs, 36 SIs, 70 ASIs have been deployed at the venue. (DHNS)
A view of the ritual. (DH photo)
A view of the ritual. (DH Photo)
PM Modi condoles the death of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha
The seer will be laid to rest at 7 pm at Pejawar Mutt, Kathriguppe, Bengaluru
As a mark of respect, all shops, business establishments, malls remained closed in Udupi
BJP state President and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel visits Pejawar Mutt
CM B S Yediyurappa reaches Krishna Mutt
Chief minister B S Yediyurappa will shortly visit Pejawar Mutt
The mortal remains of the seer will be interred in Brindavana on the premises of Vidya Peetha in Bengaluru as per seer's last wish by late evening, said MLA Bhat.
After 1 pm, the body will be airlifted to Bengaluru. The body will be kept at National college ground.
MLA Raghupathi Bhatsaid that the body will be kept for public homage at Ajjarakadu Ground from 10 am to 1 pm.Chief minister B S Yediyurappa will pay homage at Ajjarakadu ground. Rituals related to bathing the seer and offering aarathi Will be performed at the mutt. After 1 pm, the body will be airlifted to Bengaluru. The body will be kept at National college ground.
The country and state has lost of great soul: CM Yediyurappa
CM Yediyurappa announces 3 days mourning, all state respects to be paid to the seer. He said that he has had the luck to receive hisblessings for many years and hastaken his advice regularly.The country and state has lost agreat soul. He consecrated the Ram Mandir and wanted to see Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court also decided that the temple is to be built but he unfortunately is now not alive to see the temple being built now.
After doctors from KMC, AIIMS tried hard to save the seer but Krishna had different plans and took him away from us: Shobha Karandlaje
After doctors from KMC, AIIMS tried hard to save the seer but Krishna had different plans and took him away from us. He wished to see the Ram Mandir being built. Crores of devotees are sad about his passing away. He has served society for several decades now, says BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.
The Pejawar seer's mortal remains will be kept at Ajjara Kaadu in Udupi for public darshan at 10 am and later National College grounds in Bengaluru
Meanwhile a vehicle with disciples of senior Pejavar Pontiff left for Bengaluru carrying with them idols to perform Pooja..
Mutt sources said that after initial rituals the senior pontiff will be airlifted to Bengaluru.
Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Theertha passes away at 88 due to multiple organ failure
Pejawar seer's discipiles reciting Vishnu Sahasranama.
Photo from inside Pejawar Mutt.
Puja rituals at Krishna temple in Udupi are stopped till 12 noon.
Various mutt seers, devotees recite Vishnu Sahasranamam, Sri Hari Vayu Stuti, Rudra Sukta parayanam at the mutt
Udupi DC G Jagadeesh, SP Nisha James, MP Shobha Karandlaje, MLA Raghupathi Bhat are inside the mutt.
Disciples of the Pejawar seer are reciting Vishnu Sahasranama at the mutt
BJP MP and former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda arrives at Pejawar Mutt
Pejawar seer's sister Vasanthi reaches Pejawar mutt
The seer's 'purvashrama' (before sanyasa)relatives including his sisterVasanthi arrive at the mutt.
No one is allowed to visit the seer out of fear of him catching an infection. (TV9)
Bheemanakatte seer Raguvarendra Theertha swamiji, Ramachandrapura mutt seer Raghaveshwara swamiji arrives at Pejawar mutt.
Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami's treatment will continue in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt
PejawarMutt Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami's treatment will continue in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. All arrangements of ventilator and ICU units kept ready in Mutt. (ANI)
Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha wishedto breathe his last at the mutt and hence has been brought to the mutt with life support, saysBJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. She further added that Sri Krishna can perform miracles to satisfy our wishes of him living beyond 100 years.
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje arrives at the Mutt
Devotees asked not to come to the Mutt, reports TV9
Devotees throng the Mutt, police blocking all eight entry to thepremises. People climb terraces to have a glimpse of the happenings at the Mutt. Mutt workersonly allowed amid tight security. Devotees asked not to come to the Mutt, reports TV9.
Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Theertha arrives at the Mutt
All four gates leading to Udupi temple sealed.Shop owners who owned shops in car street were sent back and asked to return after 10 am.
BJP Vice President Uma Bharti arrives at Pejawar Mutt
A teary-eyed former union minister and BJP Vice President Uma Bharti arrives at Pejawar Adhoksha mutt and refuses to talk to mediapersons.
Vishwesha Theertha Swamispeaking at Na Krishnappa condolence programme organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Kuvempu Kalakshetra in Bengaluru. (DH filephoto)
Chances of Pejawar seer bleak, says junior pontiff, Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji
Pejawar mutt junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that according to the wishes of the senior Pejavar mutt pontiff Sri Vishwesha Teertha swamiji, he will be taken to Krishna mutt on Sunday.
Junior pontiff Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji told media persons on Saturday evening that there was no indication of improvement in Pejawar seer’s health. “The doctors had clarified that the chances of his recovery were bleak. Thus instead of keeping him in the hospital, it was decided to shift him to the mutt. All of us want the seer to be in Krishna Mutt until his last breath. The seer with ventilator support will be shifted to the mutt. The expert doctors will continue the treatment in the mutt,” Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said.The seer will not be shifted to other hospitals for further treatment. Already experts from AIIMs and KMC had tried their level best to treat Pejawar seer, he added.
Former Union minister Uma Bharathi visits seer
Former Union minister Uma Bharathi, who is also the disciple of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, visited the KMC Hospital in Manipal where the seer is undergoing treatment.
Speaking on the occasion, she said “ the Pejawar seer is one of the greatest sages. He is not only my guru but equal to my father. The society needs the guidance of the seer. I will pray for the recovery of Pejawar seer. I have been staying in Udupi for the last seven days.”
K N Guruswamy garlands Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar at Ragi Gudda Anjaneya Temple function. (DH Photo)
Vishwesha Theertha SwamiofPejawar,BJP leader L K Advani,Eye specialist Dr M C Modi and Shivarudra Swamiof Beli Matha at meeting organised by Sri Rama Janma Bhumi Nyas Manch in Bangalore. (DH file photo)
R Venkatarama President of India interacts with Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Muth in Bengaluru. (DH file photo)
He warned of hunger strike before the Ayodhya verdict
Pejawar seer Vishweshatheertha Swami, on Thursday, warned of staging an indefinite hunger strike if either community held victory procession or resorted to violence post-Ayodhya verdict.
Read more here
Suttur Mutt Seer Shivaratri Deshikendraswami and Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishveshateertaswami during his visit to in Mysuru. (DH Photo)
SeerVishvesha Thirtha Swami ofPejawarMutt offeringpuja at Iskcon temple at Jayanagar, in Mysuru. (DH Photo)
File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swami.After Narendra Modi's electoral victory and assumption of the office of Prime Minister of India, Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Swami called on him and blessed him to serve the people with courage and compassion. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)
When Vishwesha Theertha Swam wished for Mandir and Masjid in Ayodhya
Udupi Pejawar mutt seer Vishweshtirtha Swamiji on Monday said that both Ramtemple and Babri mosque should be constructed in Ayodhya. They should not be built in the same piece of land but at some distance, the seer contended.
Read more here
PejawarmuttseerSri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji with Baba Ramdev. (DH file photo)