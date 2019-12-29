RIP Vishwesha Theertha Swami: State government announces 3-day mourning from 29-31 December

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt passed away aged 88 at 9:30 am. He was shifted from KMC hospital to the mutt early morning today after doctors found his condition to be critical and deteriorating. He was admitted to KMC Manipal hospital on December 20, 2019, for the treatment of extensive pneumonia. Swamiji is the 32nd in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt following Vishvamanya Tirtha.