Stock Markets Live: Nifty tumbles 100 pts, Sensex trips 40,500; Govt proposes major income tax relief

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty turned cautious in late-morning trade on Saturday as Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman began presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament. After gyrating over 450 points in the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 30.84 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 40,754.33 at 1130 hours. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 10.35 or 0.09 per cent, to 11,972.45. Stay tuned for latest updates.