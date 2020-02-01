Stock Markets Live: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 11,700; ITC hits 52-week low

The Union Budget 2020 came as a disappointment for the Indian stock markets. After gyrating over 450 points in the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 700 points, or 1.73 per cent, lower at 40,018.70 at 1:51 pm. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 220 pts or 1.86 per cent, to 11,739.45. Stay tuned for latest updates.