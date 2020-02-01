Union Budget 2020 reactions live: Bengalureans cheer for FM's assurance to fund suburban train network

In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman's budget brought cheers to individual taxpayers, home buyers and also introduced several reforms to reduce fiscal deficit. Again this year, citizens and business corporates are anticipating Sitharaman's Budget 2020 will bring more populalistic measures to stimulate consumption and revive investments in India.
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on FM's announcement related to Bengaluru infrastructure
Centrail govt to aid Karnataka for Rs 18,600 crore Suburban Rail Network for Bengaluru
"Great news for Bengaluru!"
Bengaluru Suburban Rail Network of 148 km long is announced in the budget with an outlay of Rs.18,300 Crores!!
Centre to do 'cosmetic surgery' in Union Budget to lure people: Adhir Chowdhury
FM Sitharaman highlights 16 points to showcase govt’s focus on farmers
Stressing on the need for hand-holding of farm-based activities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre and state governments will have to cooperate with each other to improve the condition of the farmers.
New and simplified GST Return from April 1, says FM
In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said GST has resulted in gains of Rs 1 lakh crore to consumers and removed inspector raj and also helped the transport sector.
India now fifth largest economy globally: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India is now the fifth-largest economyin the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014
ASSOCHAM: Expecting some areas of guidance from the govt & policies
Vineet Agarwal, Senior Vice President, ASSOCHAM: Our expectation fromBudget 2020 is broadly that how will govt policies align towards country's &PM's goal of $5 trillion economy. We're expecting some areas of guidance from the govt & policies that could help us to lead towards that.