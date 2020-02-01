Union Budget 2020 reactions live: Our youth want jobs, instead got the longest budget speech: Rahul Gandhi

Nirmala Sitharaman just concluded her second Union Budget of Narendra Modi 2.0 government. It had three main themes of the budget — Aspirational India, Economic Development For All and A Caring Society. Follow Deccan Herald for latest updates on Budget 2020 reactions.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reacts to Budget 2020 announcements
Congress trashes Budget 2020 announcements
Congress reaction to FM Sitharaman Budget 2020 presentatino
Focus on AI, machine learning, quantum will provide fillip to India's economy: Paytm
“We see this budget as a good step in direction to become a $5 trillion dollars economy. As a technology player embedded in India’s technology ecosystem, we welcome the government’s vision to build Data Centre Parks in the country. The government’s focus on enhanced digital connectivity, and focus on emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, along with the allocation towards quantum computing are sure to provide a fillip to India’s economy,” Vikas Garg, Deputy CFO, Paytm
Appreciate govt for recognising electronics manufacturing: Vivo India
"It is heartening to see that the Government has time and again recognized the significance of electronics manufacturing in today's economy. The Union Budget's significant focus on local production of mobile phones, electronics and semiconductor packaging is going to propel the Make in India vision further. We are excited about the detailed scheme, which will follow soon.” – Nipun Marya, Director – Brand Strategy, Vivo India said.
Significant proportion of Rs 3000 cr fund for skill development should focus on cutting-edge tech: Haptik
“As digitization and advanced technologies continue to gain momentum, we welcome the Budget 2020 announcements. Once again, the Finance Minister’s emphasis on machine learning, robotics, AI and IoT will help boost India’s digital journey. A significant proportion from the allocation of INR 3000cr for skill development should focus on these cutting-edge technologies. We are also delighted to witness proposals such as the linking of 100,000 Gram Panchayats through the enhancement of Bharat Net and setting up of data centre parks across the country. As national systems become more sophisticated and our workforce is equipped with the relevant skills, we will truly see the next wave of digital revolution, with greater scope for large-scale indigenous innovation,"Aakrit Vaish, CEO, Haptik said.
We welcome the proposal of National Police University and the FM making national security a top priority: Staqu
"We appreciate the government’s emphasis on promoting cutting-edge technologies in India. In her Union Budget 2020 announcement, the FM observed that technologies like machine learning, robotics, AI, along with number of productive age group (15-65 years) are cross-cutting streams in India, which is a special attribute for our country.
While the government had previously set up a national portal for AI research and development, in the latest announcement, the government has continued to offer its support for tech advancements. The same is reflected in the Finance Minister’s promise of releasing a policy for the private sector to build data centre parks throughout the country and proposing INR 8,000Cr for over 5 years for National Mission of Quantum Technology and Application. At Staqu, through our continuous efforts on leveraging AI to meaningfully process data in the form of images, text, speech, etc. we look forward to supporting the government and helping India take the next leap in advanced technologies.
We also welcome the proposal of National Police University and the FM making national security a top priority. With our AI-backed offerings in the policing operations, we hope to serve the largest interests of our civil society, ensuring optimum security through AI-backed digital products for policing operations and predictive policing,"AtulRai,Co-Founder&CEOof Staqu
Budget 2020: Rs 2.83 lakh crore allocated for agriculture sector, says FM Sitharaman
Budget 2020: It is a right step towards realising the mission of Housing for All by 2022, says LIC Housing Finance
“Extension of time period till March 2021 is a welcome step taken by government in the affordable housing space benefiting both, Individuals and developers While tax holiday on profits would encourage more builders to take up affordable housing projects, individual can firm up home buying decision to enjoy the additional tax benefit of Rs.1.50 lacs. It is a right step towards realising the mission of Housing for All by 2022,”Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance said.
Budget 2020: GST vanished inspector raj, benefitted MSMEs, says FM Sitharaman
Budget 2020: ‘Kisan Rail’ to be set up for quick transport of perishable goods, says FM
Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman announces tax reliefs for salaried class
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on FM's announcement related to Bengaluru infrastructure
Centrail govt to aid Karnataka for Rs 18,600 crore Suburban Rail Network for Bengaluru
"Great news for Bengaluru!"
Bengaluru Suburban Rail Network of 148 km long is announced in the budget with an outlay of Rs.18,300 Crores!!
Thank you @nsitharaman ji.#BudgetSession2020
— Girish Alva (@girishalva) February 1, 2020
Stock Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty slip in red; IRCTC stocks gain
Catch live updates on Stock Markets reaction to Budget 2020 here
Centre to do 'cosmetic surgery' in Union Budget to lure people: Adhir Chowdhury
Budget 2020 Live: FM urges states to replace traditional metres with smart metres in next 3 years to provide relief to discoms
Catch live updates on Union Budget 2020 here
FM Sitharaman highlights 16 points to showcase govt’s focus on farmers
Stressing on the need for hand-holding of farm-based activities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre and state governments will have to cooperate with each other to improve the condition of the farmers.
Read more
Equity indices flat ahead of Budget
Market experts optimistic ahead of Union Budget 2020-21
New and simplified GST Return from April 1, says FM
In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said GST has resulted in gains of Rs 1 lakh crore to consumers and removed inspector raj and also helped the transport sector.
Read more
India now fifth largest economy globally: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India is now the fifth-largest economyin the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014
Read more
ASSOCHAM: Expecting some areas of guidance from the govt & policies
Vineet Agarwal, Senior Vice President, ASSOCHAM: Our expectation fromBudget 2020 is broadly that how will govt policies align towards country's &PM's goal of $5 trillion economy. We're expecting some areas of guidance from the govt & policies that could help us to lead towards that.