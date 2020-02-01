Union Budget 2020 reactions live: Startups cheer for deferment of ESOP taxation

Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier in the afternoon, concluded her second Union Budget of Narendra Modi 2.0 government. It had three main themes of the budget — Aspirational India, Economic Development For All and A Caring Society. Follow Deccan Herald for latest updates on Budget 2020 reactions.
Rajat Jain, CIO, Principal Mutual Fund, reacts to Budget 2020
“Giventhe slowing economy, the finance minister has tried to stimulate consumption by reducing tax rates esp. to the persons in the lower tax bracket. The continued focus on rural areas and infrastructure is welcome. The government has been reasonable in forecasting the nominal GDP and the growth in tax rates,”Rajat Jain, CIO, Principal Mutual Fund said
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath reacts to Budget 2020
More funds for BharatNet will have a deep impact on skilling rural India: Vedantu
“The vision of making education accessible to the farthest corner of the country will greatly benefit students. The allocation of budget to hone the skill sets of teachers and educators will positively impact quality learning and thereby provide a boost to the education sector. Additionally the allocation of budget to BharatNet will also have a deep impact on skilling rural India as it has the potential to open up online learning to students and professionals from remote villages. With better bandwidth internet, a qualified teacher located in a metro city can impart LIVE online classes to students in small town India, where there’s a dearth of quality education. Technology will soon disrupt the entire concept of the classroom and make it an extremely personalized, one to one teaching-learning experience tailored for each mind.”-Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-founder, Vedantu said
Deferment of ESOP taxation at the time of exercise is a very welcome move: Cleartax
"Firstly the deferment of ESOP taxation at the time of exercise is a very welcome move. This will help motivate and hire high quality resources.The amendments to section 80IAC on relief to startups is lacklustre. This section has several conditions that need to be fulfilled anda lot of approvals built into it as eligibility criteria. The government needs to relax this more.Reduced compliances via single window for multiple compliances, reduced applicability of various Acts could really ease doing business in India and this will be more impactful,"Archit Gupta, Founder, and CEO, Cleartax said
The Budget 2020, is a step in the right direction for a more promising time: Cashify
"The Budget 2020, is a step in the right direction for a more promising time to come for India's startup environment. It is very encouraging to see that the Government has perceived startup as a key job creator as well as an engine of growth which form the backbone of our economy. Tax reforms on ESOPs, and increase the turnover limit for start-ups from Rs 25 crores to 100 crores will boost the start-up system and will lessen the burden from complying with complex red tapism.
This year, the budget also focussed towards fuelling growth of early- stage start-ups by introducing initiatives such as setting up portal- based investment clearance cell for offering end-to-end facilitation services at the Central as well as State level in funding and a portal will be set up thereby creating more opportunities for startup owners,"Nakul Kumar, Co-Founder and COO, Cashify said
The focus on data, digital records underlines govt’s faith in technology: Xerox Business Services
“If this budget had to be known for one thing, it would be the length and breadth of technology infusion across all aspects. Technology and data are changing the world and the latest Union Budget rightly makes these its mainstay. The focus on data, digital records, connectivity and data security across key citizen services underlines the government’s faith in technology to deliver better governance, a safer society and a more competitive economy. The proposals for building data centre parks and setting up the ambitious National Mission of Quantum Technology and Application are significant announcements to put the technology intent into practice.”Ritesh Gandotra, Director, Xerox Business Services said
Congress leader P Chidambaram's take on Budget 2020
1. Govt. has given up on reviving economy or accelerating the growth rate or promoting private investment or increasing efficiency or creating jobs or winning a greater share of world trade
2. I am sure that even most loyal BJP MP or supporter cannot latch on to any idea in Budget speech & take it to people. If ongoing programmes have failed, how can throwing more money into the ongoing programmes change anything?
3.The government is in complete denial that the economy faces a grave macro economic challenge and the growth rate has declined in six successive quarters
4.The Indian economy is demand-constrained and investment-starved. The FM has not acknowledged these two challenges, and that is a pity. Consequently, she has proposed no measures or solutions to those two challenges
5.Food subsidy has been reduced, fertiliser subsidy has been reduced. Petroleum subsidy shows a marginal increase because of anticipated increase in oil prices
6.FM failed on marksmanship. In 2019-20, she failed to meet any of the key BE targets- nominal GDP growth, fiscal deficit, net tax revenue collection, disinvestment revenue or total expenditure. There's no assurance that she'll meet targets set for 2020-21
7.Did the FM read the Economic Survey? Was the Chief Economic Adviser privy to the contents of the Budget speech? I think the answer to both questions is in the negative
The change in ESOP tax treatment for startups is a welcome move: InnoVen Capital India
“While details need to be studied, this budget only had a couple of announcements with respect to startups. The change in ESOP tax treatment and extension of the period available for startups to claim a tax deduction against accumulated losses is a welcome move,”Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India said.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reacts to Budget 2020 announcements
Focus on AI, machine learning, quantum will provide fillip to India's economy: Paytm
“We see this budget as a good step in direction to become a $5 trillion dollars economy. As a technology player embedded in India’s technology ecosystem, we welcome the government’s vision to build Data Centre Parks in the country. The government’s focus on enhanced digital connectivity, and focus on emerging technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, along with the allocation towards quantum computing are sure to provide a fillip to India’s economy,” Vikas Garg, Deputy CFO, Paytm
Appreciate govt for recognising electronics manufacturing: Vivo India
"It is heartening to see that the Government has time and again recognized the significance of electronics manufacturing in today's economy. The Union Budget's significant focus on local production of mobile phones, electronics and semiconductor packaging is going to propel the Make in India vision further. We are excited about the detailed scheme, which will follow soon.” – Nipun Marya, Director – Brand Strategy, Vivo India said.
Significant proportion of Rs 3000 cr fund for skill development should focus on cutting-edge tech: Haptik
“As digitization and advanced technologies continue to gain momentum, we welcome the Budget 2020 announcements. Once again, the Finance Minister’s emphasis on machine learning, robotics, AI and IoT will help boost India’s digital journey. A significant proportion from the allocation of INR 3000cr for skill development should focus on these cutting-edge technologies. We are also delighted to witness proposals such as the linking of 100,000 Gram Panchayats through the enhancement of Bharat Net and setting up of data centre parks across the country. As national systems become more sophisticated and our workforce is equipped with the relevant skills, we will truly see the next wave of digital revolution, with greater scope for large-scale indigenous innovation,"Aakrit Vaish, CEO, Haptik said.
We welcome the proposal of National Police University and the FM making national security a top priority: Staqu
"We appreciate the government’s emphasis on promoting cutting-edge technologies in India. In her Union Budget 2020 announcement, the FM observed that technologies like machine learning, robotics, AI, along with number of productive age group (15-65 years) are cross-cutting streams in India, which is a special attribute for our country.
While the government had previously set up a national portal for AI research and development, in the latest announcement, the government has continued to offer its support for tech advancements. The same is reflected in the Finance Minister’s promise of releasing a policy for the private sector to build data centre parks throughout the country and proposing INR 8,000Cr for over 5 years for National Mission of Quantum Technology and Application. At Staqu, through our continuous efforts on leveraging AI to meaningfully process data in the form of images, text, speech, etc. we look forward to supporting the government and helping India take the next leap in advanced technologies.
We also welcome the proposal of National Police University and the FM making national security a top priority. With our AI-backed offerings in the policing operations, we hope to serve the largest interests of our civil society, ensuring optimum security through AI-backed digital products for policing operations and predictive policing,"AtulRai,Co-Founder&CEOof Staqu
Budget 2020: Rs 2.83 lakh crore allocated for agriculture sector, says FM Sitharaman
Budget 2020: It is a right step towards realising the mission of Housing for All by 2022, says LIC Housing Finance
“Extension of time period till March 2021 is a welcome step taken by government in the affordable housing space benefiting both, Individuals and developers While tax holiday on profits would encourage more builders to take up affordable housing projects, individual can firm up home buying decision to enjoy the additional tax benefit of Rs.1.50 lacs. It is a right step towards realising the mission of Housing for All by 2022,”Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LIC Housing Finance said.
Budget 2020: GST vanished inspector raj, benefitted MSMEs, says FM Sitharaman
Budget 2020: ‘Kisan Rail’ to be set up for quick transport of perishable goods, says FM
Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman announces tax reliefs for salaried class
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on FM's announcement related to Bengaluru infrastructure
Centrail govt to aid Karnataka for Rs 18,600 crore Suburban Rail Network for Bengaluru
"Great news for Bengaluru!"
Bengaluru Suburban Rail Network of 148 km long is announced in the budget with an outlay of Rs.18,300 Crores!!
Thank you @nsitharaman ji.#BudgetSession2020
Stock Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty slip in red; IRCTC stocks gain
Centre to do 'cosmetic surgery' in Union Budget to lure people: Adhir Chowdhury
Budget 2020 Live: FM urges states to replace traditional metres with smart metres in next 3 years to provide relief to discoms
FM Sitharaman highlights 16 points to showcase govt’s focus on farmers
Stressing on the need for hand-holding of farm-based activities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre and state governments will have to cooperate with each other to improve the condition of the farmers.
Equity indices flat ahead of Budget
Market experts optimistic ahead of Union Budget 2020-21
New and simplified GST Return from April 1, says FM
In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said GST has resulted in gains of Rs 1 lakh crore to consumers and removed inspector raj and also helped the transport sector.
India now fifth largest economy globally: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
India is now the fifth-largest economyin the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014
ASSOCHAM: Expecting some areas of guidance from the govt & policies
Vineet Agarwal, Senior Vice President, ASSOCHAM: Our expectation fromBudget 2020 is broadly that how will govt policies align towards country's &PM's goal of $5 trillion economy. We're expecting some areas of guidance from the govt & policies that could help us to lead towards that.