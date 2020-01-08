US-Iran Tensions Live: Iraq says Iran informed it of imminent missile attack on US forces

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs advised Indians to avoid travelling to Iraq, all Indian carriers to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region. Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq, says Pentagon. The United States warned its citizens in Israel and the Palestinian territories to be vigilant, citing the risk of rocket fire, three days after a U.S. drone strike killed an Iranian military commander in Iraq. On the other hand, 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a US airstrike. Stay tuned for more updates.