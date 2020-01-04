US-Iran Tensions Live: Trump is a terrorist in suit, says Iran minister

The US embassy in Baghdad saw mortar shelling while Iraq's Al-Balad air base, where US troops are stationed was hit with rockets. Fuel prices rose for the fourth straight day after the rise of tensions. Iran vowed to take revenge after the killing of Quds force chief Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American airstrike on Friday. The strike also killed deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad's airport early Friday, the Hashed announced. Stay tuned for more updates.