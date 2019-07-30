V G Siddhartha missing LIVE: Search ops suspended; to commence again tomorrow morning

The city police have formed four teams to search of Siddartha, who went missing since Monday night, said City Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil. The incident is being probed from all angles. Based on the complaint given by driver Basavaraj, the investigation is being carried out. Footages of Cctv camera installed three kilometres away from the site is also being verified.\r\nDC Sasikanth Senthil said due to high tide, the search operation was suspended in the night. It is not possible to carry out search operation using boats in high tide in the sea and at the estuary. Even divers are not able to carry out search operation