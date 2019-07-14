Wimbledon 2019 final: Federer wins the fourth set 6-4 in a thrilling contest

16 or 21? The question that fans are asking regarding the Wimbledon final 2019. The 37 years old Roger Federer, inn what may be his final attempt to win the Wimbledon, is up against the defending champion and World no.1 Novak Djokovic. Federer defeated his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a gruelling semifinal battle, whereas Novak overcame a stiff challenge from Bautista Agut. The promises to be one to remember, where both the champions will bring out all their weapons to win the most prestigious Grand Slam.