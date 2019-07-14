Wimbledon 2019 final: Novak Djokovic wins his fifth Wimbledon title by defeating Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6, 6-4, 12-12 (7-3)

16 or 21? The question that fans were asking before the Wimbledon final 2019. The 37 years old Roger Federer, in what might be his final attempt to win the Wimbledon, was up against the World no.1 Novak Djokovic. Federer defeated his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a gruelling semifinal battle, whereas Novak overcame a stiff challenge from Bautista Agut. The match was destined to be one to remember, where both the champions would bring out all their weapons to win the most prestigious Grand Slam. In the end, Djokovic overcame a resilient Federer to win his fifth Wimbledon and 16th Grand Slam 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 12-12 (7-3). Federer missed two championship points in what is the longest Wimbledon final ever.