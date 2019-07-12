Wimbledon 2019 semifinal: Federer wins the crucial third set 6-3

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, one of the most decorated and high profile rivalries in the history of the men's lawn tennis. The significance of the match has crossed the realm of tennis and attained the glory of immortality across every sport. Federer has dominated the grass court for long, making it his impregnable fortress. But it was breached by the Spaniard when Roger was in the peak of his powers, in the epic Wimbledon final of 2008 where the Swiss maestro was defeated in a five-set thriller. Their somewhat diminished prowess over the years has not reduced the aura of their rivalry, and the 2019 French Open semifinal was no exception, a match that Nadal won with ease. Federer will look to exact revenge in his favourite grass court, while Nadal will look to further improve his already excellent head to head record against the Swiss.