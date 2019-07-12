Wimbledon 2019 semifinal live: Djokovic wins the first set 6-2

World no.1 Novak Djokovic is in sublime form in this year's Wimbledon. He has dropped one set so far, in the third round against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. He is up against Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinal. The Spanish has defeated him twice earlier this year, in the Doha semifinal and fourth round of Miami, and has won three of their past five encounters. Novak will enter into the match as the firm favourite to advance to the final, but Agut can take heart from his record against the Serbian to pull off an improbable upset.