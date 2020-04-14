Be hands-on

With the advent of Covid-19, most of us have become very conscious about cleaning our hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser and also scrub them several times a day with soap and water. Both these methods can, however, make the skin of the hands really dry, even leading to flaking and peeling of the skin. Actually, the skin on the back of the hands is thin and lacks oil glands. That is why hands are prone to wrinkles and lines. Even nails become dry, brittle and break or chip easily.

So, along with protecting ourselves from the new disease, we also need to protect our hands. Bath time is appropriate for pampering the hands and supplying them with the oil and moisturising they need. Before getting into the shower, apply warm oil on the hands and massage it into the skin. This helps to soften the skin. You can use coconut oil, which is very nourishing, or use pure almond oil. Immediately, after your bath, apply a moisturising lotion or cream, while the skin is still damp. This helps to seal in moisture. Twice a week, have a pre-bath treatment by mixing ground almonds with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on

hands. After 15 minutes, rub the paste gently on the skin and wash it off with water. At night, massage cream on your hands, working it into the skin.

You can also try some home remedies to keep the skin soft and smooth:

♦ For dry hands, warm some milk and soak your hands in it for 10 minutes.

♦ A luxury treatment for hands: Take four teaspoons of almond oil and mix one tablespoon rose water. Add half-teaspoon tincture benzoin, drop by drop. Mix together. Apply this on the hands. Wear loose cotton socks on the hands and leave it overnight. Rinse off with plain water the next morning.

♦ Lemon juice and sugar rubbed together on the hands helps to soften the skin.

♦ Take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 3 tablespoons coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into your hands. Wash off after 15 minutes. Do this three times a week.

♦ Take fresh orange peels, pierce them with a fork. Rub the peels on the hands to brighten them.

♦Choker (wheat bran) and besan (gram flour) can be mixed with turmeric and milk into a paste and applied on the hands. Wash off after 20 minutes. This softens, cleanses and tightens the skin.

♦ Mix almond oil and honey in equal parts and massage into the nails and cuticles.

♦ For dry nails, warm any vegetable oil and soak fingers in it for 10 minutes. Wipe off with a moist towel.

♦ A few almonds eaten daily make the nails strong. Include whole grains, yogurt, leafy green vegetables, sprouts, and fruits in your diet.