Be the best bride ever

What’s trending in the world of bridal-wear? A beautiful mélange of classics, traditional, favourite silhouettes; designers’ take on something that looks and feels unexpected. Get your fill to try something new, woo yourself with experimentation, and break from the monotonous ‘single look’. These are the trends on the whole.

Here, we have designers giving us a round-up of the latest trends in bridal-wear :

Top trends

Designer Arpita Mehta

Use of bright shades for bridal outfits. Neon colours, brighter pinks and yellows are the chosen colours.

Experimental silhouette. Brides know what suits their body type, hence they are being bold in opting for offbeat silhouettes than sticking to the traditional ones.

Fan flower embroidery has made a comeback.

Ruffle sarees are popular for pre-wedding functions. Ruffles can also be incorporated in dupattas, gowns, pants and crop tops for cocktails and sangeet.

Designer Pooja Shroff

Bridal couture has evolved from being exceedingly traditional to contemporary.

Dupattas are being worn in various styles today.

Besides the traditional reds and pinks, brides are opting to choose from interesting colours such as teals, pastels and yellows.

Print on print is a trend that is here to stay. Clashing prints and embroideries such as stripes with florals or two different floral prints embroidered with stones and zardozi adds character to the wedding look.

Brides today are ditching extremely heavy lehengas and opting for flowier and easy-to-manage wedding lehengas and sarees.

An age-old embroidery trend will never go. Printed lehengas highlighted with zardozi and stonework give a regal look.

What’s IN & OUT?

Arpita Mehta

Experimental silhouettes are in.

Embellished jackets and corset belts act as statement pieces today.

Pooja Shroff

Heavy lehengas will be a total no-no this wedding season.

In sync with the concept of sustainability, new-age brides should opt for outfits that they can wear again. The best way to do this is to opt for detachable clothing. Long skirts that can convert into shorter ones or evening gowns that can turn into short dresses are the perfect way to make the most of the money spent as well as doing your bit to contribute towards more sustainable fashion industry.

Another trend that is totally out is heavy make-up. Subdued make-up looks will be hot this wedding season.



A design by Mishru



Swapna Anumolu, Founder at Mishru

Minimalistic designs and lightweight lehengas of muted colour palettes are very much in vogue this season.

New-age brides are experimenting with their outfits and are willing to opt for a lot of fusion looks like pant-style lehengas, draped sarees, embroidered jackets, co-ordinate sets and experimental gowns.

Bright colour palettes, heavy hair and make-up and ‘over the top’ looks are definitely a big no-no this season.

This season is all for sophisticated pastels and light shades with hints of silver and gold embroidery and embellishments. Muted tones of grey and silver have made their way into festive dressing due to their simplicity.

Designer Varun Bahl

An eclectic mix of ivory, gold, pale pink, coral, a hint of mint green, traditional reds, mustard and tones of yellow are the perfect colour palette for this bridal season.

Textures, cuts and fabrics are hot this season.

Fabrics to pick

Arpita Mehta

Rich fabrics such as silk, georgette, crêpe silk and silk organza are ideal for the modern brides’ perspective. Intricately embellished lehengas, sarees, corset belts, shararas and jackets can effortlessly keep the silhouettes fuss-free.

Pooja Shroff

Chanderi, dupion silk, velvet and raw silk are not only easily dyeable fabrics but also make an outfit look regal and rich without doing much work on them. A velvet dupatta teamed with a silk embroidered lehenga would make the bride look royal.

Varun Bahl

For me, motifs embroidered in traditional gold zari, dabka, metal sequins combined with strong and differentiating sumptuous textures, rich shading, metallic accents create a visual feast. I always try to incorporate floral clusters and opulent textures in my collection because it gives a dreamy setting fit for contemporary connoisseurs of couture. The range plays with luxe fabrics like velvet, silk-raw, Chinese silk, georgette and brocade.

Must-Haves

Swapna Anumolu

Pre-draped sarees

Crop tops and palazzo sets

Embroidered jackets

Ruffle dupattas

Lightweight lehengas

Tips to nail the look

Arpita Mehta

Go for what is comfortable wearing than something you would not enjoy being in.

Maintain a balance in jewellery and embellishments on the outfits and do not go overboard.

Comfortable footwear is most crucial to enjoy your functions.

Co-ordinating with the groom might not seem very important, but it’s nice to be in sync with your partner. You will be photographed on your special days and these memories will last for a lifetime. Remember that.

Pooja Shroff

Less is more, opt for subtle lehengas.

Opt for outfits that you can wear more than once.

Match your outfits to your jewellery rather than doing it the other way round.

Your make-up needs to be subtle.