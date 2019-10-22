Bride of the moment

A wedding is the most important and happiest event in every girl’s life. From make-up to outfits to jewellery to shoes, she wants everything to look perfect. Today’s smart bride would want to have all the grandness in the world on her D-Day. It’s quite easy to get caught up on the plethora of options available these days and when it comes down to decision-making, you’re left so overwhelmed that you end up with jewellery that you will never ever wear again.

Indian bridal jewellery contributes to your entire look on your wedding day. It captures the essence of the culture. Whether it’s North or South Indian, traditional or contemporary, bridal jewellery has the power to make any Indian bride feel like a princess on the most important day of her life. Here’s a guide to help you look ravishing on your big day with the latest trends in bridal jewellery:

Antique gold polki jewellery

Antique jewellery has taken brides by storm ever since the trend re-emerged a few years ago. The classic gold jewellery hasn’t gone out of style and has become a favourite of brides these days. With a multitude of designs and motifs to choose from, it’s a must-have for every bride.

Must-have: Big antique gold jhumkas, kada bangles.

Diamond jewellery

Wearing diamond-studded jewellery has become ragingly popular over the years. Whether you choose the delicate kind or the ornate ones, if your outfit demands some serious bling, then diamonds are the best. These are timeless pieces that can make a bride look like a princess on her big day.

Must-have: Diamond choker.

Kundan jewellery

Kundan jewellery is yet another huge trend these days. It’s a perfect accessory for contemporary brides in their resplendent lehengas and anarkalis. Kundan jewellery is a versatile form of jewellery that’s available in an array of designs.

Must-have: Kundan chandbalis, layered necklace.

Temple jewellery

Wearing temple jewellery adds a vintage feel to your traditional look. These are intricately designed pieces depicting motifs of female deities in chunky-sized ornaments studded with red and green-coloured stones. Kanjeevaram saree and temple jewellery are a match made in heaven.

Must-have: Long temple haram, waist belt.

Hair accessories and statement nose rings are very much in trend, so if you manage to style them well, you are sure to make a lasting statement. With the right amount of bling and styling, you are sure to be a stunner on your big day.

(The author is jewellery designer, RESA Fine Jewellery)