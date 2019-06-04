Colour-block your way to glory

This season, like all things from the 80s and 90s, colour-block is storming the fashion circuit and how! From runways to celebrities and bloggers incorporating colour-blocking into their day-to-day styles, the trend just doesn’t seem to take a backseat. Bright, bold and cheery, colour-blocking is here to stay! Wondering how to look like the best version of a human rainbow without making a laughing stock of yourself? Well, here’s a list of the ultimate colour-blocking trends and how to wear them right:

Colourful crop tees

Tees are so common that we barely realise how essential they are for all of us. While it’s tempting to stock up on basic tees, nothing will put a spring in your steps faster than a colour-blocked crop tee. Jazz up your wardrobe with a colour-blocked crop tee and pair with a high-waisted long skirt for a fun date night look!

Bright dresses

‘Tis the season for bold strokes, primary hues, glaring neons and pretty pastels! And there’s no better way to experiment with them all than ready-to-wear dresses, your safest bet for all occasions. Available in subtly matched monochromes, playful primary shades or vivid dual-tones, colour-blocked dresses are a sure shot way to turn heads. Our favourite combinations this summer are completely contrasting bright orange with fuschia and yellow with tangerine.

Accessorise it up

Want to nail the colour-blocking trend but too scared to give it a shot? You can keep your look neutral and still have fun with some fun statement accessories. Express yourself with the trend through a striking handbag or bright shoes to add a burst of colour to your overall look.

Dual-toned denims

If there’s one thing we are sure about, it’s our love for denims. Elevate your outfit to the next level with a pair of dual-toned colour-blocked jeans or skirt straight from colour-blocking heaven!

For men too

When it comes to making sartorial choices, men usually stick to safe colour options. But with this trend making the rounds, you can trade your greys and blacks with funky colour-blocked shirts. Suited for any occasion from a day at the office to a night-out with friends, these shirts are everything.

Bright & neutral

Sceptical about going all bold? Give an otherwise refined ensemble a colourful twist. Select one item in a bright shade while giving the rest of the look a slightly cooler, neutral tones like beige, khaki or grey. Brightly coloured details or accessories will give your outfit that added zing. Think collars, belts and ties.

Be a neon rebel

You definitely cannot go wrong with a pair of neon accent shoes. Amp up your style game this spring by pairing neon shoes with dark shorts and a cool T-shirt to go with!

Say yes to colours.

(The author is creative director, Amazon Fashion)