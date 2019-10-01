Embrace the season in style

Want to rule the season in style? Here, fashion designers give some tips on how to be your stylish best in this rainy season.

Pria Kataaria Puri, fashion designer

Trending styles

The staples like cropped pants or ankle-length bottoms like culottes and cigarette pants are a great option for an elegant and classic look. Playsuits and cropped jumpsuits in bold colours give the best cheerful and comfy chic look, whereas short or knee-length printed dresses and boho-style and skirts are proved as head-turning trends of the season and known to give a stylish appearance.

Styling Tips

Men

* For officewear, one can choose light-coloured shirts with cropped or casual trousers for a perfect modish and comfortable look.

* For casual outings, the vibrant colour t-shirts of light fabric, an amalgamation of great designs and hues paired with denims to attain a voguish appearance.

* For an evening look, one can choose unstructured blazers in pastel shades, especially shades like blue or grey paired with a collared shirt, showing your perfect silk pocket square over comfortable trousers and leather shoes.

Women

* For outings, choose short floral print dresses or jumpsuits/playsuits and pair them with flat T-strapped or ankle-length sandals to attain a comfy chic look.

* For officewear, the combination of a perfect and charming cape with classic culottes would make a good combination.

* For eveningwear, one can choose a sassy short hemline dress or bell sleeves boho-style dress to give a stylish appearance. Add a statement neckpiece and you are good to go. Bold geometric prints on skirts are trending this season.

Niti Singhal, Founder, Twee in One

Trending styles

This monsoon is all about saying bye to your maxi dresses, trousers and long pants even if culottes. Style shorts, tunics, short dresses, playsuits, calf-length pants and dresses. This season it’s all about wearing lightweight fabrics, like muslin, lycra, cotton, poly-nylon. Bold prints are in this season. You can try styling prints with basic shorts or skirts. Try to style your entire look with minimal accessories and not very heavy, something just like a statement neckpiece. Add a nice pair of rubber shoes, jelly shoes, crocks and buy neutral colours so that you can pull them on any outfits easily. When it comes to dresses, stick to A-line silhouettes.

Styling Tips

Men

* Sport a cool, short and fuss-free hairstyle this monsoon season.

* Layering game is strong this monsoon, where you can layer a cardigan, bomber with a t-shirt or shirt and you are good to go.

* Men can be fancy by layering a really cool and pop printed raincoats.

* Wearing chinos with a folded bottom ankle is what guys are looking out this monsoon.

* An element like a folded bottom ankle gives some real statement to men’s style.

* Shorts and some light and loose t-shirts are a wardrobe staple for men this season.

Women

* Women are going for bold printed lightweight fabric playsuit, jumpers, shorts styling it with vibrant colour top and slightly loose shirts.

* A-line silhouettes are a key element for short dresses this season.

* Pair a jelly shoe with a bold printed playsuit layer it with some really nice over jacket (light fabric) and you are all set to go.

DO’S AND DON’Ts

Women

* Don’t dress sloppy; avoid wearing light colours as there are more chances of stains to get visible.

* Tight fitted or body-hugging outfits are a big no-no.

* Say no to knits and linen.

* Say no to leather bags, instead use a different pattern of tote bags in this season.

* Try avoiding formal shoes, kitten heels and stilettos.

Men

* Add the right amount of colour to your look, avoid wearing closed-toe shoes.

* Say no to denims and heavy fabric pants.

* Layer your outfits with balancing the entire look.

* Try to style your look comfy and easy going.