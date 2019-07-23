Go the classic way!

One of the biggest fashion comebacks this season is the classic combination of checks and denims. Both these fashion essentials epitomise the laid-back street-style aesthetics, and when styled right, look incredibly cool. Checked shirts are a fantastic way to enhance the casual ruggedness of a great pair of denims.

While selecting a pair of denim jeans, consider the fit, the colour, and the type of wash. It’s important to select a pair that complements your checked shirt. Choose the right checks keeping in mind the fabric type, pattern and size. They are available in a variety of colours and patterns, from Scottish plaids and flannels to the minimal window and funky Madras checks. When it comes to size, smaller checks are great for a smart casual look, while medium and larger checks are a lot more trendy.

So here are the top trends to style for this season:

Easy breezy

Welcome the lovely rainy days of monsoon with a vibrant half sleeve checked shirt and washed-out denim shorts. Get your flip-flops on and hit the beach.

Rustic roots

Channel your inner nomad for an outdoorsy countryside look. Layer a plaid checked shirt in earthy tones over a grunge t-shirt and patched-up distressed denims in a slim fit. All you need are a pair of hiking boots and travel accessories, and you are good to go.

Monochrome

Opt for minimalistic window checks in monochromatic colours over slim-fit denim jeans in dark wash for an urban purist look. Perfect the look with black sneakers or oxfords.

City-zines

For city kids who love to express their individuality, go for multi-checks in striking colours with badges and placement prints. Pair with washed-out joggers and ankle-length converse shoes for a day spent downtown.

Street trooper

Get your urban gear on with a black and white checked shirt, black skinny fit biker denims and a pair of doc martens. Complete the look with leather or bomber jacket and conquer the streets.

Blue craft

For those whose blood truly runs blue, denim on denim is a pretty cool style statement to make. Layer a washed-out indigo checked shirt over a plain white tee. Pair with tapered raw denims and white sneakers for a trans-seasonal style statement.

Sportify

Athleisure is the young and restless way of life. Get activated in a sporty mix and match half sleeve checked shirt and gym jeans. Complete the look with a pair of trainer shoes and get fit.

Smart casual

Opt for micro and small checks for a semi-formal look. Pair with slim-fit purist denim jeans and derby shoes. Layer with a casual blazer for a smart casual look.

(The author is head, design, Spykar Lifestyle)