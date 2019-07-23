Go the classic way!

Go the classic way!

The classic combination of checked shirts & denims is back on the fashion radar...

Abhishek Yadav
Abhishek Yadav,
  • Jul 23 2019, 01:00am ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2019, 01:00am ist
Choose the right checks keeping in mind the fabric type, pattern and size.

One of the biggest fashion comebacks this season is the classic combination of checks and denims. Both these fashion essentials epitomise the laid-back street-style aesthetics, and when styled right, look incredibly cool. Checked shirts are a fantastic way to enhance the casual ruggedness of a great pair of denims.

While selecting a pair of denim jeans, consider the fit, the colour, and the type of wash. It’s important to select a pair that complements your checked shirt. Choose the right checks keeping in mind the fabric type, pattern and size. They are available in a variety of colours and patterns, from Scottish plaids and flannels to the minimal window and funky Madras checks. When it comes to size, smaller checks are great for a smart casual look, while medium and larger checks are a lot more trendy.

So here are the top trends to style for this season:

Easy breezy

Welcome the lovely rainy days of monsoon with a vibrant half sleeve checked shirt and washed-out denim shorts. Get your flip-flops on and hit the beach.

Rustic roots

Channel your inner nomad for an outdoorsy countryside look. Layer a plaid checked shirt in earthy tones over a grunge t-shirt and patched-up distressed denims in a slim fit. All you need are a pair of hiking boots and travel accessories, and you are good to go.

Monochrome

Opt for minimalistic window checks in monochromatic colours over slim-fit denim jeans in dark wash for an urban purist look. Perfect the look with black sneakers or oxfords.

City-zines

For city kids who love to express their individuality, go for multi-checks in striking colours with badges and placement prints. Pair with washed-out joggers and ankle-length converse shoes for a day spent downtown.

Street trooper

Get your urban gear on with a black and white checked shirt, black skinny fit biker denims and a pair of doc martens. Complete the look with leather or bomber jacket and conquer the streets.

Blue craft

For those whose blood truly runs blue, denim on denim is a pretty cool style statement to make. Layer a washed-out indigo checked shirt over a plain white tee. Pair with tapered raw denims and white sneakers for a trans-seasonal style statement.

Sportify

Athleisure is the young and restless way of life. Get activated in a sporty mix and match half sleeve checked shirt and gym jeans. Complete the look with a pair of trainer shoes and get fit.

Smart casual

Opt for micro and small checks for a semi-formal look. Pair with slim-fit purist denim jeans and derby shoes. Layer with a casual blazer for a smart casual look.

(The author is head, design, Spykar Lifestyle)

Comments (+)
 