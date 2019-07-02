It's all cool, babe

With the season changing, trends in the world of fashion are also changing. When it comes to accessories, there are many haute trends that are rocking the scene right now. Whether it’s bags, jewellery, shoes or shades, here’s what’s in and what’s out this season:

Musskan Agarwaal, Accessories designer

Key trends

• Statement piece: Flaunt your persona with one bold statement piece.

• Delicate & dainty: This season also belongs to delicate desires. Simple studs, pearl earrings, Swarovskis are all talk of the town this season.

• Grandma collection: Go for your grandma sets as the traditional jewellery style is sure to turn heads this season. Rani haar, choker, maangtika are traditional yet bespoke.

• Bling is trendy: For occasions like cocktails, the bling look is acceptable. Golden chains to gold bold rings and neckpieces with chain tassels — golden accessories are to die for.

What’s IN?

Fusion accessories are the flavour this season, an amalgamation of Indian and Western look as seen in bold pendants in neon, or Tanjore rings.

What’s OUT?

Overdoing heavy stuff is out. A minimalistic look is preferred.

Kamakshi Kaul, VP design head, Max Fashion

Key trends

Mini statement: Mini & micro bags, also called ‘minaudière’— designed to carry just the bare essentials is in. Its versatility is enhanced with detachable straps and it also serves as a personalisation add-on for larger bags.

What’s IN

Fashion is finally waking up to sustainability. Environment-friendly and recycled stuff is hugely in.

Kewalchand P Jain, CMD, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

Key trends

Utility jackets: Utility jackets with multiple pockets are lightweight yet colourful.

Bucket hats: Fishermen hats, also known as bucket hats, are being seen as a hot accessory this season.

The neckerchief: A small kerchief-type scarf tied around the neck, when paired with both formal and casual attire, will give a head-turner appeal to the entire appeal.

Backpack: This season is to experiment with small-sized, mid-sized and large-sized backpacks in contrasting colours to suit your taste. A backpack is an ‘anytime anywhere’ accessory.

Roma Narsinghani, Conceptual jewellery designer

Key trends

• Inspired by the 90s trends, this season is all about headbands, geometric bobby pins and floral combs.

• The trend exudes a deep nostalgia by throwing back to vintage hair clips that were in vogue during the late 90s, while keeping the designs modern and minimalistic.

• The statement piece of the hair bun remains in trend as it is an everlasting asset. The bun can be either worn with the stick for traditional ensembles, or one can only use the stick for western outfits.

• Bobby pins and hair clips are inspired from geometric accents and floral designs.

• Hair barrettes have also made their way into the accessories line.

• Get the messy hairstyle right with the right hair accessories to go with all looks, be it Western or Indian.

So, embrace these trends and be the centre of attention everywhere you go!