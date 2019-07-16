Jojoba oil: a golden elixir

Jojoba oil is extracted from a desert shrub that is found in the arid regions of Arizona, Mexico and California. It’s mainly extracted as liquid wax. Nowadays, the oil is even extracted in India. This is later refined to a colourless and odourless oil.

Jojoba oil is an odourless, golden liquid wax that is produced from the seeds of the jojoba plant.

It’s a light emollient/carrier oil that can be used alone or in combination with other essential oils. Its versatility and the fact that it is lightweight and doesn’t clog pores has made it an indispensable part of the haircare and skincare.

Jojoba oil has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. It is rich in vitamins and fatty acids like gadoleic acid, linoleic acid, Vitamin E and Vitamin B. It restores the natural balance of the skin and hair.

Here’s a glimpse of some of its major benefits:

Moisturises skin: Jojoba oil can make your skin soft and supple. It has a high amount of ceramide, which covers the skin cells and is responsible for their hydration.

Treats skin disorders: This oil is considered to be a natural cure for eczema. Jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing the redness caused by dry skin and other conditions.

It’s anti-allergenic: If you are facing any rash or skin disorder, applying jojoba oil can calm and soothe the skin.

Reduces wrinkles & signs of ageing: In addition to making the skin firm and moisturised, jojoba oil is also effective in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, thus making you look younger.

Effective in treating acne: Jojoba oil is antiseptic and non-greasy. Hence, it is a very effective treatment for acne. It clears the exposed areas, clogged pores, and leaves no scar marks.

Good make-up remover: Jojoba oil has good cleansing properties and can be used as a make-up remover and facial cleanser. This oil helps in removing all traces of make-up instantly.

Works great for dry and oily scalp: It penetrates into the pores and is a beneficial oil for both dry and oily scalp.

Conditions hair: If you have dull and frizzy hair, use jojoba oil to improve its texture and appearance. It serves the purpose of a hair oil as well as a hair conditioner.

Due to these numerous qualities, jojoba oil is a must-have in your skincare kit.

(The author is founder, Inatur)