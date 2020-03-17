La dame Deme

Her luxury prêt label Deme has rocked the fashion marquis with icons including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt flaunting the svelte silhouettes with unbeatable élan. Stylish lines, easy and breezy, bringing in the aspect of divaesque resort wear rule Deme, and now, fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades — working on her new collection, following the birth of her son — has brought in a new dimension to the sensuous cuts that define her brand,

“My forte has always been draping a woman’s body with silhouettes and textures that lend a subtle, sensual elegance,” says Gabriella with a smile. “The biggest challenge emerges in shaping cuts that beat the tropical climate of the country while making you look and feel cool. The idea is to use fabrics that bring in visual fluidity and are 100 per cent nature-based for a comfortable complexion.”

The South African model conceived Deme in 2012, making classy, sensual cuts the hallmark of her collections that have always brought in ultra light fabrics, novel prints and stunning silhouettes in bold colours. Now, Gabriella has aligned herself with Liva, the sustainable fashion fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group.

“Liva is light and easy on your body, without being too transparent, and moves with your curves,” she says, spotlighting a dressier alternative to the muls, cottons and linens that tend to crush rather easily.

Gabriella pegs lavender, lilac, cherry red, camel and olive green as the colours that will rule during summer, with cool draped pants, and the skirt saree notching up votes in popularity in contemporised lines in traditional wear. “Cotton jersey works wonders for slinky dresses and skirts. Silk cotton is brilliant for a low-back maxi,” she says and adds swiftly, “It is all about reusing, refining and recycling.”

Fashion always comes a full circle! Make way for Deme chic convertibles that help you essay different looks on different occasions. What would be the three essentials in the wardrobe for this season?

“A draped midi skirt, a midi dress and a flowy maxi gown,” says Gabriella and adds, “Shirts and dresses for kids as well.” In keeping with her fashion sensibilities, Deme has always been synonymous with well-structured, classic designs, and accentuating curves in flattering cuts, all with an appealing play of sheer femininity underlining her persona.

Up next, is the launch of her menswear line as well as working on a new sustainable luxury fashion platform. “I am also working on a blog,” she reveals. We are agog!