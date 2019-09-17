No rainy woes for you

Monsoon brings a sudden change in the weather giving birth to many bacterial infections. Humidity, dampness and the sticky heat together lead to pimples on your skin. Tweak your skincare as per this weather to avoid bacteria birthing on your skin. Here are a few points to keep acne miles away and enjoy this season with a flawless skin:

• Choose the right cleanser: Exposure to dust and dirt leads to bacteria developing on the skin and then acne. So, cleanse your face 1-2 times a day, especially once you return home after staying long hours outdoors.

• Invest in a sunscreen: Harmful UV radiation can even penetrate through the clouds. Smear a light-weight sunscreen always before stepping outdoors. Top up your sunscreen after every two hours. Use SPF in mist format to keep your skin protected from UVA and UVB rays.

• Moisturise your skin: Moisturise your skin regularly to keep the outer layer of the skin properly hydrated, which will leave it feeling soft and supple. Fluctuating rainy days make the skin dry, sometimes oily, too, and therefore, itchy. Use a gel-based moisturiser which is compatible with all skin types.

• Get a serum: Serum is great during monsoons. Apply 2-3 drops of serum which has tea tree oil in it before moisturising. This will keep your skin free from bacteria the entire day. The lightweight serum formulas will easily absorb into the skin and keep it non-sticky all day long.

• Say ‘no’ to heavy make-up: For achieving the lit-from-within glow, the most important thing is to stay away from heavy make-up. Always prep your skin with a matte primer before you begin to paint your canvas.

• Exfoliate regularly: Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin and unclogging pores. It also helps in regeneration of skin cells, giving you radiant skin. Choose products with ingredients like tea tree oil, charcoal and yogurt for this.

• Get a toner: During monsoon, when the skin becomes sticky and oily, it becomes mandatory to use toner to remove leftover dirt and make-up. Choose toner with ingredients like tea tree oil, rose water or chamomile.

• Use a sheet mask: Use sheet masks twice a week to restore your natural radiance and glow. It’s a treat for your skin and an easy way to achieve flawless skin during rains.

(The author is skincare expert, The Body Shop)