Pant it out

Well-fitting pants are the chic slip-on for everyone on the go. Nothing works as well as snug separates that you can couple with accessories while getting ready with minimal fuss. And yes, it is all about staying true to your curves.







Mixed bag

Fashion designer Kinnary Panchamia, founder of Mala & Kinnary says, “This year brings with it a range of new trends including different materials like faux leather, and high waisted pants with sashes and big belts. Colours such as mint, bright orange and marigold will be seen running across the stores.”

This comes in addition to the staple form-flattering pair of classic black trousers that is a must-have every season.

While choosing your pair, make sure the pants sit comfortably just above your hips. If you are on the heavier side, avoid large pockets on your derriere. If you have a petite figure, pants that sit slightly lower work beautifully.

Once you try on a pair, stand with your feet together in front of the mirror in the trial room to ensure that you do not sport a ‘camel toe’ in the form of ungainly creases down under.

Cut call

“Those with an apple-shaped body should opt for pants that will make them look taller and distract attention from the torso. Palazzo pants or flared trousers will be flattering for such







individuals. If you are pear-shaped, straight fit pants fall well against your form,” says Kinnary.

She adds, “Essentially the cut in any pant that gives your legs a well-defined form can do wonders for your overall appearance.”

Trending on the fashion circuit this year are nattier silhouettes.

Fashion designer Manish Arora says, “Think futuristic colour schemes: vibrant and luminous. More structured, sharp and boxy cuts work in silky fabrics.”

“High shine on pants make for great evening wear. Coordinate it with an equally high shine top and you are good to go,” he says.

Optionally, for a light fun-filled evening, you can bring in a muted ritzy touch. “Matte-finished shine-in pants does not grab all the attention but adds that spark at the same time,” adds Kinnary.

It is the sheer versatility of pants that makes them the perfect pick for any and every occasion.

“You could slip on embroidered jeans for a casual dinner outing with friends, sport athleisure as off duty chic and put on well-tailored trousers for a formal do,” says Manish.

One could team chikankari on stretch trousers with a neutral top for a lazy brunch, do the paper bag cut or hold in the abs in a high waisted snug pick. But at the end of the day, it simply does not matter.

“I think we should embrace our body types, and wear what we fancy,” Manish sums up.