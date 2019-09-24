Scarf styles to steal

A scarf happens to be the most multifaceted and flexible piece of garment. It is an investment piece in your wardrobe that never goes out of style, they flatter any look you wish to pull, and they are like your companion who sticks around no matter what age or size you are. Just like any other accessory, it’s all in the styling and draping for that particular season, reason or body type. Here some draping styles for the same:

• Layer it up: Layer it up with jacket, shrug and add a scarf, almost as long as the chosen outerwear.

• Triangle angle: This is an easy-peasy drape. Fold a scarf in half to form a triangle, then wrap it around your neck, so the point is downward. It goes well with a scarf with fringes or plain scarf.

• Asymmetry knot: Tie a knot on neck loose or fitted. You can even wrap it once and then knot it. Place it any side of your shoulder.

• The crown: Tie your scarf around your head, for a retro-inspired or boho. First, put your hair up into an easy topknot or simple bun. Take a square scarf twist over the forehead and tie at the back of the head. For the glam touch, pair it with sizeable earrings or shades.

• The classic bow: This goes well with one of those lightweight scarfs in your wardrobe and with a button shirt. Place it under the collar and make a bow. It looks classy even with a sheer scarf, for one of those semi-formal looks.

• Cinched waist: Fold the scarf in half along the length. Wrap once and twist at the back. Tie at the front. Or, you can also run it across the loops of your pant or skirt and tie it asymmetrically to form a nice pattern along your curves.

• Combine and embellish: A scarf can also accent your look with any jewellery like a ring or bangle. Also, if you don’t wish to wear it but still carry it, you know just in case, you can tie it around your purse, hat or your wrist!

• The tie-ups: Tie up your scarf at the shoulder, on a sleeveless top or drape it over one of the shoulders and tie it under another shoulder in a loose knot or finish with a brooch.

• Revamp: Take two scarfs which are similar in size and colour. Tie the two ends of the scarf. Secure the loose end with a belt or tie the front to back and vice versa.

• French knot: Just fold the scarf in half put it around your shoulders. Take one loose end piece and pull it over and under the scarf loop. Take the second end piece and go under and over the same loop.

So, what are you waiting for? Get styling.

(The author is founder, Veave’s Studio)