Take the ‘silk route’

If you instantly want to transform an outfit and turn it into something classy in no time, then silk is definitely the choice of the moment. It just screams luxury because of its shine and its delicate nature. Due to its expensive, intricate, and much less common nature, it reeks of elegance.

In today’s day and age, silk fabrics have spread out their essence into neckties, scarves, bags, different apparels like wedding gowns, evening gowns and sarongs, cushion covers, table covers, curtains, bedspreads, and many more. Nowadays, the essence of this silk can also be found over carpets and for many other home decor purposes.

Here is a listicle of some of the silk varieties which exude grace and sophistication with their shine and opulence:

Mulberry silk

Mulberry silk provides the shine and fluidity that is desired in every fabric. Styled to perfection, this fabric has a certain edge over the others in terms of quality, making it commercially successful. The fine designs and fantastic styling gives the fabric a whole new look. One can wear dresses or gowns made out of mulberry silk on festivals, parties or other formal occasions due to its shine and lustre. A simple chain and earrings or a pearl set would define the class of this silk variant.

Eri silk

Eri silk, also known as the endi or errandi silk, is a creamy white-coloured silk. For any occasion that requires sophistication and a touch of regality, a saree or dress made out of eri silk would be the perfect pick. As far as jewellery goes, one should opt for a more minimal approach. Adornments made out of either gold or copper would go best with the ethereal nature of the eri silk fabric. It is very durable and strong, which also makes it popular for home furnishings like cushion covers, quilts, wall hangings, bed covers, curtains, and more.

Muga silk

Muga silk is golden yellow in colour. With time, it only becomes more beautiful. Muga silk’s brightness improves with every wash. It’s no wonder that muga silk is one of the costliest silks available in the world. Dresses made out of this silk sport rich embroidery in the forms of flowers, leaves, trees and Bihu structures lending a unique and fabulous look. The traditional use of this silk has been to make attire for women called mehelka – sadar, which is akin to a saree in Assam, and for making kurtas for men. An interesting fact about muga silk is the time taken to make one single muga saree is about two months right from rearing the silkworm to the finished product.

Crepe silk

Nowadays, many designers are adapting various fine variations like the silk crepe fabric into their businesses. Crepe fabrics are extremely popular with professional women because of their distinctive look and ease of wearability and maintanence. Moreover, crepe garments can be beautifully accessorised with all types of jewellery, from traditional Indian gold necklaces for formal occasions to wooden or terracotta necklace sets for daily wear. It also pairs well with pearl necklaces, polki earrings and beaded jewellery. Crepe has a very graceful fall that is best accentuated with high heels.

Spider silk

Spider silk ­is soft and fine, but also strong and elastic. Spiders usually use the silk to form webs or other structures to catch prey. They even form their nests or cocoons using silk. Designers are bringing this high-tech spider silk into the realm of high fashion. Simple jewellery would make this fabric look more elegant. Matched with a fine pair of high heels, and a shawl across a silk dress would be the ultimate accessory to bring out the rich appeal of this fabric.

Raw silk

Raw silk is 100% pure silk fabric. It is considered to be the oldest and the finest fabrics across the world. According to Indian history, this shimmering fabric traces its roots of origin and existence way back to the Indus Valley civilisation. Raw silk goes beyond the glitz and glamour of fashion and shows the hard work that goes into making garments. Be it religious functions, marriage ceremonies and any other traditional get-together, this fabric possesses the capability of moulding into any environment, regardless of the season. Mostly young brides adorn this fabric which makes the look even more grand and royal.

Silk dupioni

This is a medium weight reversible silk fabric with a nubby texture and loose plain weave. It does not crease easily and is quite strong. This fabric is made by weaving two colours of yarns (two cocoons nested together) and hence has a dull lustre and sheen when viewed in light — you will find it has different shades. This fabric is a favourite for sewing clothes, especially as a wedding dress material, blouses, and skirts. The lustrous vivid colours of the dupioni silk and its shimmery look makes it a very attractive fabric. Dupion is a favourite fabric with most top bridal wear designers. This is because dupion is tightly woven, thus resulting in a lustrous finish and also for the fact that the fabric is suitable for weddings in all seasons.

(The author is founder, Suruchi Parakh Couture)