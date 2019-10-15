What’s in your festive wardrobe?

Anuradha Kumra suggests a few traditional outfit designs that are a must-have this festive season

Say yes to festive fashion

The festive season is upon us and it’s that time of the year when everyone gets to dress up and show off their own individual style. Here’s a short guide that can help you look your best with some great traditional designs this festive season:

The eternally graceful saree

There’s never a better time to wear a saree than the festive season. Choose this look in a variety of luxurious textiles like chanderi, jamdani, Banarasi, tussar and maheshwari. Opt for a rich and vibrant palette of gerua-lal, peacock green, hibiscus red, subtle gold, neutrals and beige that reflects the true essence of this festive season. Complete your look with a neatly tied bun with a gajra and a pair of statement earrings and necklace.

A hint of Indo-Western

A halter-neck choli or top paired with a skirt or palazzo is always very chic. Complement this with an embroidered jacket that features intricate mirrorwork and you’ve got a look that’s equal parts stylish, comfortable and appropriate for a traditional festival. You could also wear an ornate and elegant palazzo with a crop top for a more easy-going style. Add some accessories like a zardosi clutch or bright potli bag to complete the look.

Suit up

Suits can never go out of style, be it patiala, anarkali, straight or any other style. A single-coloured suit with sequins, embellishments and a vibrant dupatta creates an elegant and classy look. For a rich festive look, pair your suit with a Banarasi dupatta. Sequined and embroidered peplum tops over a bright-coloured dhoti also add a traditional, yet contemporary touch to your festive look. Add a pair of vintage jhumkas and juttis to complete the look.

Lehenga

Go all out this festive season with a bright lehenga and a matching coloured potli. You can opt for silk lehengas with intricate embroidered work along with decorative crop top blouses. Add that shimmer to your outfit with a light dupatta with embellishments.

Keeping it classy

Opt for a Nehru jacket over a cotton shirt and a pair of jeans for a semi-formal look. You can also mix up your style and pair a dhoti with a waistcoat or shirt. Also, needless to mention, the classic kurta pajama can never go out of style. Accessorise your simple kurta pajamas with a bandhgala jacket. Complete the look with leather sandals or juttis.

(The author is president, apparel, Fabindia)

