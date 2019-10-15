What’s in your festive wardrobe?

The festive season is upon us and it’s that time of the year when everyone gets to dress up and show off their own individual style. Here’s a short guide that can help you look your best with some great traditional designs this festive season:

The eternally graceful saree

There’s never a better time to wear a saree than the festive season. Choose this look in a variety of luxurious textiles like chanderi, jamdani, Banarasi, tussar and maheshwari. Opt for a rich and vibrant palette of gerua-lal, peacock green, hibiscus red, subtle gold, neutrals and beige that reflects the true essence of this festive season. Complete your look with a neatly tied bun with a gajra and a pair of statement earrings and necklace.

A hint of Indo-Western

A halter-neck choli or top paired with a skirt or palazzo is always very chic. Complement this with an embroidered jacket that features intricate mirrorwork and you’ve got a look that’s equal parts stylish, comfortable and appropriate for a traditional festival. You could also wear an ornate and elegant palazzo with a crop top for a more easy-going style. Add some accessories like a zardosi clutch or bright potli bag to complete the look.

Suit up

Suits can never go out of style, be it patiala, anarkali, straight or any other style. A single-coloured suit with sequins, embellishments and a vibrant dupatta creates an elegant and classy look. For a rich festive look, pair your suit with a Banarasi dupatta. Sequined and embroidered peplum tops over a bright-coloured dhoti also add a traditional, yet contemporary touch to your festive look. Add a pair of vintage jhumkas and juttis to complete the look.

Lehenga

Go all out this festive season with a bright lehenga and a matching coloured potli. You can opt for silk lehengas with intricate embroidered work along with decorative crop top blouses. Add that shimmer to your outfit with a light dupatta with embellishments.

Keeping it classy

Opt for a Nehru jacket over a cotton shirt and a pair of jeans for a semi-formal look. You can also mix up your style and pair a dhoti with a waistcoat or shirt. Also, needless to mention, the classic kurta pajama can never go out of style. Accessorise your simple kurta pajamas with a bandhgala jacket. Complete the look with leather sandals or juttis.

(The author is president, apparel, Fabindia)