Comfort is cool

With the rain gods pouring down on us, here are a few recipes that can comfort you to the core.

Sriracha-Spiced Chicken Wings

Ingredients: Chicken wing 240 gm, hot sauce 30 ml, peri peri powder 5 gm, LP sauce 15 ml, chilli paste 5 gm, onion powder 5 gm, garlic powder 5 gm, salt to taste, sriracha sauce 50 ml, sesame oil 5 ml.

Method: Marinate the wings with all the ingredients. Keep aside for about an hour-and-a-half in the fridge. Steam for 25 to 30 minutes. Heat a non-stick pan and add the steamed wings. Toss lightly and add the sriracha sauce. Gently simmer for 40 seconds and finish off with sesame oil.

Panko-Crumbed Chicken Schnitzel

Ingredients: Chicken (leg boneless) 160 gm, paprika 5 gm, cumin powder 5 gm, mustard paste 10 gm, salt 5 gm, curd 100 ml, egg 2, bread crumbs 50 gm, garlic paste 5 gm.

Method: Beat the chicken leg boneless pieces gently to break the connective tissue. Mix all the spices with the curd and make a very thin mixture with chilled water. Soak the chicken pieces for about 3-4 hours in this mixture. Keep refined flour, beaten eggs and bread crumbs next to each other in bowls. Dust the chicken pieces in flour, then dip in eggs and finally crumb them. Deep fry till golden.

Jerk Paneer

Ingredients: Paneer 140 gm, jerk spice 5 gm, chilli flakes 10 gm, cooking oil 10 ml, salt to taste, paprika 10 gm, refined flour 100 gm, bread crumbs 100 gm, onion powder 5 gm, black pepper 5 gm.



Method: Wash the paneer and cut batons of 1/2 cm thickness and 4-inch length. Mix all the spices together and add to the refined flour. Make a thin batter. Dip the paneer batons in this batter and gently crumb them. Repeat the process one more time. Heat oil and gently release the paneer batons. Deep fry till golden brown.

Egg Truffle Pakoda

Ingredients: Egg 3 nos, besan 40 gm, rice flour 20 gm, turmeric powder 5 gm, asafoetida 5 gm, red chilli powder 5 gm, cumin powder 5 gm, chopped coriander leaves 5 gm, chopped fresh green chilli 5 gm, salt to taste, truffle oil 5 ml.

Method: Boil the egg, peel the shell and cut into two. Keep aside. Mix the besan, turmeric powder, hing, red chilli powder, cumin powder, chopped green chillies and chopped green coriander. Make a thick batter. Coat the half-cut eggs in the batter and drop in hot oil gently. Deep fry till golden brown. Dredge the excess oil on an absorbent paper. Drizzle truffle oil on top of the eggs when hot.

(The author is managing partner & chef, The Pump House)