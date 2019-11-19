Couscous all the way

Couscous, the Moroccan national dish, is made from semolina, which is the hard part of the wheat grain. It resembles small pellets and water is used to bind different sizes of semolina. Apart from being delicious, couscous is rich in fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Here are some delicious and healthy recipes that can be rustled up at home.

Smoked almond &

herb couscous

This recipe shows how you can give a plain pot of couscous a punch of vibrant flavour and texture. It’s a side dish that works well with main course like meat or fish. You can also bulk up cooked or steamed vegetables to make it a full meal. It’s a smoky and fragrant side dish.

Ingredients

2 tbs of olive oil

4 cloves of garlic

A teaspoon of smoked paprika to give it an intense flavour

2 cups of sliced almonds

3 cups of water

2 cups of couscous

Salt to taste

1 1/2 cups of chopped parsley leaves

Method

Heat the oil and add garlic and almonds and sauté for about two minutes till the nuts get fried. Add paprika and saute for 10 minutes. Add water and stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a boil and stir in the couscous and salt, and then turn off the gas. Cover with a lid to allow the liquid to get absorbed. Uncover the couscous and fluff with a fork. Sprinkle the parsley leaves. Serve hot.



Bean Israeli couscous salad

This recipe is known as the summer salad and is also considered a picnic classic. To jazz up the boring combination of beans and herbs, tinker couscous and make it vibrant from bleak. It is easy to make and is likely to go with fish or steak.

Ingredients

4 tbs of olive oil

1 onion chopped

2 spoons of wine vinegar

Salt to taste

Mustard & black pepper

1 cup of couscous

4 ounces of yellow beans and green beans

A cup of kidney beans

2 tbs of parsley leaves

Method

Whisk the oil, onions, vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl and keep it aside. Then, heat the oil in a saucepan and add couscous and cook for three minutes.

Add water and bring it to a boil. Simmer for seven minutes. Add the yellow and green beans and stir.

Cover the lid and cook until the couscous and the beans are soft and tender.

Drain the mixture and remove excess liquid. Add the couscous to the bowl and add kidney beans and mix. Leave it for 20 minutes, stir occasionally and let the flavours.

Combine. Sprinkle parsley and serve.