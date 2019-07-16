Guzzle them down!

Got a party coming up? Wondering what kind of drinks to serve your guests? Bored of the same-old sugar-laden drinks that your neighbourhood store serves? Well, you can whip up some cool and refreshing drinks right in your kitchen. All you need are some fresh fruits, a few herbs and spices, and you are set. Here are a few suggestions to get you started:

Watermelon-Coconut Cooler

Ingredients: Watermelon cubes 1.4 kg; Coconut water 1 cup; Lime juice half cup; Sea salt - 1/2 tsp.

Method: Crack open your watermelon and chop it into cubes that are same in size. Throw the cubes into a blender and pour in the coconut water. Add lime juice and a pinch of salt. If your blender isn’t powerful and you end up with some pulp, just strain it out. Keep it in the refrigerator and get it completely chilled. Then,pour it over ice in a glass and enjoy before the ice melts.

Peach Iced Tea



Orange & pineapple mimosa



Ingredients: Peach 1 slice; Orange peel of 1 orange; Mint 3 sprigs; Cane sugar syrup 2-4 tsp; Black tea bags - 2; Water – 30 ml.

Method: Add peaches to the bottom of a pitcher and muddle with a wooden spoon just enough to smash them. Mix all the slices of orange zest, mint, sweetener of choice, tea bags and water. Stir it until combined well. Cover and place in the fridge for 6-8 minutes. Remove the tea bags and serve with ice.

Cherry lemonade

Ingredients: Monin Lime Syrup 3⁄4 cup; Lime soda 6 oz; Monin cherry syrup 3⁄4 oz ; Lime as needed; Crushed ice; Sugar syrup according to one’s taste.

Method: Pour all ingredients into a serving glass according to the order listed above. Pour this mixture into a mixing tin and back into serving glass to mix. Add garnish, straw and serve.

Orange and Pineapple Mimosa

Ingredients: Orange juice 1/4 glass; Pineapple juice 1/4 glass; Soda or Sprite 1/2 glass; Ice cube half glass; Sugar syrup 2 tsp

Method: Mix orange and pineapple juice with the help of a cocktail shaker. Pour orange-pineapple mixture into champagne flutes until they are half full. Fill glasses with soda or sprite. Garnish with orange zest and serve immediately.

Pineapple Cobbler

Ingredients: Strawberry juice 1 oz; Lime juice 1 oz; Pineapple juice 1 oz.

Method: With the help of a mixer, mix the lime and pineapple juice together. Strain the mixture into a highball glass over crushed ice. Top up with club soda and float the strawberry juice on top. Garnish with fresh strawberries and serve it immediately.

(The author is sous chef, Signature Club Resort)