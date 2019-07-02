Just brew it!

Nowadays, drinking coffee has become a global morning ritual, and it’s the best way to start a day! With over 20 billion cups of coffee consumed worldwide every year, coffee is the best way to keep ourselves energised throughout the day. With the right mix of positivity, energy and aroma and its huge variety of flavours, coffee has become an indulgence, a pleasure and a gratification, which can be shared with others. But who said coffee always needs to be hot? From rich drinks to indulge after dinner, to chilled coffee cocktails that are ideal for parties, here are a few iced coffees to try out:



Italian Iced Almond Coffee

Ingredients: 50 ml espresso or mocha coffee, 300 ml water, 100 gM almond milk syrup.

Method: Prepare an espresso or a mocha coffee: Place 6-7 almond milk cubes in a large glass. Pour the hot coffee over the ice without any sweetening. Serve with a straw. For making almond-milk ice cubes, dilute the almond milk syrup with cold water. Pour into the ice cube trays. Place in the freezer for at least 3 hours.

Espresso Martini

Ingredients: A full cup of coffee, 30 ml vodka, 30 ml Frangelico, 6 ice cubes, 5 gm sugar, ½ Gianduiotto chocolate.

Method: Place the ice, sweetened coffee, vodka and Frangelico in the shaker and shake well. Pour the contents into a martini glass.

Evening Iced Espresso Coffee

Ingredients: 1 espresso lungo, ice cubes, Amaretto liqueur, sugar, double cream, bitter cocoa powder.

Method: Place 6-7 ice cubes and 1 teaspoon of sugar in a shaker. Add a spoon of amaretto liqueur and espresso lungo. Close the shaker tightly and shake for 10-15 seconds. Open the shaker and pour it into a cocktail glass using a sieve. Then spread a thin coating of lightly stirred double cream over the surface and dust with bitter cocoa powder.



Sicilian Cream Espresso

Ingredients: 500 ml coffee, 100 gm sugar, 50 ml water, ½ vanilla pod, 125 gm cow milk, ricotta cheese, 25 gm icing sugar, 4 slices sweet brioche bread.

Method: Add the sugar and a tiny piece of the vanilla pod to the water and bring to the boil. Add the coffee, pour into a bowl and place in the freezer. Mix with a fork every 30 minutes until frozen. For ricotta cream and brioche wafers, blend the ricotta cheese and icing sugar with an electric whisk until the creamy mixture is smooth and place it in the fridge. Bake the brioche circles in the oven for 5 minutes at 180°C. Serve the granita in a glass. Top off with a pinch of ricotta and a brioche wafer.

Upside-Down Irish Coffee

Ingredients: 250ml whole milk, 300 gm heavy cream, 100 ml Irish whiskey, 100 gm sugar, 9 gm sheet gelatine.

Method: Place the milk, cream and sugar in a small pan and put it on a low heat. Just before the cream begins to boil, place a sheet of gelatine in a container with cold water and leave it to soak for around 2 minutes. As soon as the cream starts to boil, wring out the gelatine and add it to the pan. Mix slowly and then turn off the heat. Holding it away from heat, add the whiskey, mixing it in thoroughly, and pour around 100 gm of the mixture into each glass and place it in the fridge to chill for about 24 hours After making the coffee, pour a cupful over the cream. It’s ready to serve.