Let's take it slow

In a world that is wired to function around rush hours, if there’s one area that’s taking a refreshing detour from the norm, it has got to be gastronomy. This season, the trend of ‘slow food’ is seeing a renaissance of sorts across the country, with restaurateurs vouching for its goodness and feasibility. Simply put, ‘slow food’ is a culinary concept in which people are encouraged to enjoy food that is beneficial: for those who eat it, grow and of course, the planet. ‘Organic, daily fresh and delicious!’— is how culinary experts in the city perceive it to be. Under this technique of slow cooking, only sous-vide and special utensils such as crock pots, earthenware, brass and iron vessels are used.

For a healthy diet

It’s time to ‘slow’ down: “Consumption of locally-produced food leads to better food choices,” avers Vibhav Verma, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore. He further adds, “Slow cooking encourages people to reduce the consumption of fast food, which is already known to be causing health issues and obesity in the world, and instead take the time to prepare and eat wholesome, locally-sourced foods. The focus is to inform the masses about the health benefits of consuming home-cooked meals from self-sourced raw food.”

Citing how it is very important for today’s millennials to consume slow-cooked food in their diet for good health, Vibhav lists out a couple of reasons to slow it down. “It promotes sustainable food production and helps with stress reduction. Further, it helps to bring out the best flavour in food — the energy and time invested pay thousand times over.”

Jerson Fernandes, executive chef, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort, states, “Apart from the various benefits in retaining the colour of vegetables and texture of meats, there are several other benefits in slow cooking food. It is one of the easiest ways to cook dried items like beans and healthiest way to cook meat and other proteins; it doesn’t heat up the kitchen; it helps in retaining the moisture inside meats and vegetables; it enhances the nutritive value of the food; it prevents food from overcooking and drying out if done correctly; and it helps in retaining important minerals and vitamins which might get washed out if not slow-cooked.”

Techniques matter

Different slow-cooking techniques have varying levels of feasibility. Elucidating about the same, Stephane Calvet, executive chef, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, says, “Sous vide cooking in small batches and at home is usually not very easy as the equipment required is not owned by most households, and a lot of precision in terms of maintaining the temperature is required. Indian cooking sous-vide style is, of course, possible but one must ensure that the authenticity is not lost because Indian food is heavily stew-based. However, it can bring an enhancement of spices among chicken and lamb dishes. Western-style food when given an Indian touch can be cooked beautifully in this style.”

Infusion cooking is extremely feasible for home-cooking and excellent for flavours to seep into food. Speaking about the same, Stephane enthuses, “Charcoal is readily available in most Indian homes and even candles such as sandalwood can be used to give a wonderful aroma and flavour to food. Pickling is another age-old technique common in India which extends the shelf-life of the season’s best produce for months at end. Chef Stephane encourages readers to keep pickling, be it fruits, vegetables, flowers from the garden, or proteins such as pork and seafood. One does not need to worry about the food going bad because pickled food tastes better the longer it has been pickled.”

There is a misconception that slow food or healthy food is bland which is contrary to the truth. Quashing popular myths while addressing them, Palvinder, executive chef, Slo food Co.2 Radisson City Center, says, “Using slow cooking methods like fermentation and pickling ensures that each ingredient shines in a dish. Comparatively using a pressure cooker or fast cooking method muddles the flavours. There is an age-old saying: ‘slow and steady wins the race’, this is true even when it comes to cooking. With a little care and a few extra minutes, you can convert all your favorite dishes, including burgers and pizzas, into their healthiest best.”