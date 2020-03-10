Must-have Holi delights

Holi is here. And what better way to celebrate, than digging into some lip-smacking food and drinks

Green Peas Kachori

Dough Recipe

Ingredients:

Maida – 2 cups

Salt – ½ tsp

Ghee – 1/4th cup

Water – ½ cup

Method

Take the flour in a mixing bowl; sprinkle salt evenly and mix well.

Add the ghee in the flour and salt mix and rub it into the mix gently to make it into a crumbly mix.

Add hot water to make semi-soft dough.

Cover and rest the dough for 30 mins.

Stuffing

Ingredients:

Green Peas – ½ cup

Ghee – ½ tsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

Cumin powder – ½ tsp

Dry ginger powder – ½ tsp

Corriander powder – 1 tsp

Fennel crushed /9 saunf) – 1 tsp

Dry mango powder – 1 tsp

Salt - As required

Chopped spring onion – 1 cup

Method:

Roughly chop the green peas.

Heat a pan, Add ½ Tbsp of Ghee. Heat the ghee on slow flame and add all the spice powders.

Add the coarsely chopped green peas with a pinch of salt and asafoetida.

Mix well and keep stirring constantly for three to four minutes.

Let the mixture cook till the mixture smells cooked.

Rub some oil on your palms and make small balls of this mixture.

Stuffing and making the kachoris:

After 30 minutes, Lightly knead the dough.

Roll the dough into a log, now cut the log into equal portions.

Take a cutout dough portion and flatten it on your palms, now place one ball of Green peas filling in the centre of the dough and flatten it.

Bring the edges of the dough towards the centre to seal the filling and pinch off the excess dough if any.

Flatten the top and roll the Kachori with the rolling pin to get a medium thickness kachori.

Stuff and prepare all the kachoris in this way and arrange on a greased plate.

Add the kachoris for deep frying in oil when the oil is just hot enough.

Keep flipping them over to get an even colour.

These take about 8 to 9 mins to cook to a crisp golden brown.

Adjust the heat between low and medium depending on the number of kachoris in the Kadhai.

Deep fry in small batches to get even colour.

Served hot with tamarind chutney, green chutney, and deep fried chillies.



Thandai



Gulab Kesari Thandai

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

Thandai masala paste – 1 tbsp

Boiled chilled full-fat milk – 200 ml

Sugar powder – 2 tbsp

Gulkand – 1 tbsp

Mixed chopped nuts – 1 tbsp

Rose syrup – 4 tbsp

Dry rose petals – 1 tsp

Saffron – as required

Method

Take chilled milk and add the thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkhand and stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.

Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.

Served chilled

Thandai masala paste.

(Recipe for 10 Portions of 250 ml each).

Ingredients:

Peeled Almonds – ½ cup

Cashewnut – ½ cup

Black peppercorn – 25 to 30 corns

Elaichi – 25 to 30 pieces

Poppy seeds (khus khus) – 2 tbsp

Fennel seeds – 2 tbsp

Melon seeds (charmagaj) – 2 tbsp

Saffron – 25 to 30 strands

Dry rose petals – 2 tbsp

Method

Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of four hours.

Strain all the ingredients out from the water.

Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.

Store in an air-tight container.

Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator.

(Recipe courtesy: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani)