Must-have Holi delights

Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary,
  • Mar 10 2020, 01:00am ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2020, 01:00am ist

Holi is here. And what better way to celebrate, than digging into some lip-smacking food and drinks

 

Green Peas Kachori

Dough Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Maida – 2 cups
  • Salt – ½ tsp
  • Ghee – 1/4th cup
  • Water – ½ cup

Method

  • Take the flour in a mixing bowl; sprinkle salt evenly and mix well.
  • Add the ghee in the flour and salt mix and rub it into the mix gently to make it into a crumbly mix.
  • Add hot water to make semi-soft dough.
  • Cover and rest the dough for 30 mins.

Stuffing

Ingredients:

  • Green Peas – ½ cup
  • Ghee – ½ tsp
  • Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp
  • Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
  • Cumin powder – ½ tsp
  • Dry ginger powder – ½ tsp
  • Corriander powder – 1 tsp
  • Fennel crushed /9 saunf) – 1 tsp
  • Dry mango powder – 1 tsp
  • Salt  - As required
  • Chopped spring onion – 1 cup

Method:

  • Roughly chop the green peas.
  • Heat a pan, Add ½ Tbsp of Ghee. Heat the ghee on slow flame and add all the spice powders.
  • Add the coarsely chopped green peas with a pinch of salt and asafoetida.
  • Mix well and keep stirring constantly for three to four minutes.
  • Let the mixture cook till the mixture smells cooked.
  • Rub some oil on your palms and make small balls of this mixture.

Stuffing and making the kachoris:

  • After 30 minutes, Lightly knead the dough.
  • Roll the dough into a log, now cut the log into equal portions.
  • Take a cutout dough portion and flatten it on your palms, now place one ball of Green peas filling in the centre of the dough and flatten it.
  • Bring the edges of the dough towards the centre to seal the filling and pinch off the excess dough if any.
  • Flatten the top and roll the Kachori with the rolling pin to get a medium thickness kachori.
  • Stuff and prepare all the kachoris in this way and arrange on a greased plate.
  • Add the kachoris for deep frying in oil when the oil is just hot enough.
  • Keep flipping them over to get an even colour.
  • These take about 8 to 9 mins to cook to a crisp golden brown.
  • Adjust the heat between low and medium depending on the number of kachoris in the Kadhai.
  • Deep fry in small batches to get even colour.
  • Served hot with tamarind chutney, green chutney, and deep fried chillies.


Thandai

Gulab Kesari Thandai

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

  • Thandai masala paste – 1 tbsp
  • Boiled chilled full-fat milk – 200 ml
  • Sugar powder – 2 tbsp
  • Gulkand – 1 tbsp
  • Mixed chopped nuts –  1 tbsp
  • Rose syrup – 4 tbsp
  • Dry rose petals – 1 tsp
  • Saffron – as required

Method

  • Take chilled milk and add the thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkhand and stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.
  • Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.
  • Served chilled
  • Thandai masala paste.

(Recipe for 10 Portions of 250 ml each).
Ingredients:

  • Peeled Almonds – ½ cup
  • Cashewnut – ½ cup
  • Black peppercorn – 25 to 30 corns
  • Elaichi – 25 to 30 pieces
  • Poppy seeds (khus khus) – 2 tbsp
  • Fennel seeds – 2 tbsp
  • Melon seeds (charmagaj) – 2 tbsp
  • Saffron – 25 to 30 strands
  • Dry rose petals – 2 tbsp

Method

  • Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of four hours.
  • Strain all the ingredients out from the water.
  • Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.
  • Store in an air-tight container.
  • Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator.

(Recipe courtesy: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani)

 

