Must-have Holi delights

Holi is here. And what better way to celebrate, than digging into some lip-smacking food and drinks
Green Peas Kachori
Dough Recipe
Ingredients:
- Maida – 2 cups
- Salt – ½ tsp
- Ghee – 1/4th cup
- Water – ½ cup
Method
- Take the flour in a mixing bowl; sprinkle salt evenly and mix well.
- Add the ghee in the flour and salt mix and rub it into the mix gently to make it into a crumbly mix.
- Add hot water to make semi-soft dough.
- Cover and rest the dough for 30 mins.
Stuffing
Ingredients:
- Green Peas – ½ cup
- Ghee – ½ tsp
- Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp
- Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
- Cumin powder – ½ tsp
- Dry ginger powder – ½ tsp
- Corriander powder – 1 tsp
- Fennel crushed /9 saunf) – 1 tsp
- Dry mango powder – 1 tsp
- Salt - As required
- Chopped spring onion – 1 cup
Method:
- Roughly chop the green peas.
- Heat a pan, Add ½ Tbsp of Ghee. Heat the ghee on slow flame and add all the spice powders.
- Add the coarsely chopped green peas with a pinch of salt and asafoetida.
- Mix well and keep stirring constantly for three to four minutes.
- Let the mixture cook till the mixture smells cooked.
- Rub some oil on your palms and make small balls of this mixture.
Stuffing and making the kachoris:
- After 30 minutes, Lightly knead the dough.
- Roll the dough into a log, now cut the log into equal portions.
- Take a cutout dough portion and flatten it on your palms, now place one ball of Green peas filling in the centre of the dough and flatten it.
- Bring the edges of the dough towards the centre to seal the filling and pinch off the excess dough if any.
- Flatten the top and roll the Kachori with the rolling pin to get a medium thickness kachori.
- Stuff and prepare all the kachoris in this way and arrange on a greased plate.
- Add the kachoris for deep frying in oil when the oil is just hot enough.
- Keep flipping them over to get an even colour.
- These take about 8 to 9 mins to cook to a crisp golden brown.
- Adjust the heat between low and medium depending on the number of kachoris in the Kadhai.
- Deep fry in small batches to get even colour.
- Served hot with tamarind chutney, green chutney, and deep fried chillies.
Gulab Kesari Thandai
(Serves 1)
Ingredients:
- Thandai masala paste – 1 tbsp
- Boiled chilled full-fat milk – 200 ml
- Sugar powder – 2 tbsp
- Gulkand – 1 tbsp
- Mixed chopped nuts – 1 tbsp
- Rose syrup – 4 tbsp
- Dry rose petals – 1 tsp
- Saffron – as required
Method
- Take chilled milk and add the thandai masala paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkhand and stir well to mix all the ingredients evenly.
- Garnish with the chopped nuts and the dry rose petals.
- Served chilled
- Thandai masala paste.
(Recipe for 10 Portions of 250 ml each).
Ingredients:
- Peeled Almonds – ½ cup
- Cashewnut – ½ cup
- Black peppercorn – 25 to 30 corns
- Elaichi – 25 to 30 pieces
- Poppy seeds (khus khus) – 2 tbsp
- Fennel seeds – 2 tbsp
- Melon seeds (charmagaj) – 2 tbsp
- Saffron – 25 to 30 strands
- Dry rose petals – 2 tbsp
Method
- Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of four hours.
- Strain all the ingredients out from the water.
- Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.
- Store in an air-tight container.
- Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator.
(Recipe courtesy: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef, Khandani Rajdhani)
Comments (+)