Parathas: tasty & wholesome

From North to South and from East to West, there is not a single person in this country who is not enamoured by the flavours of parathas. They are considered as one of the best and popular bread types in India. These stuffed breads with delicious and mouth-watering fillings along with pickle and yoghurt are eternal favourites. Parathas are said to have originated in Peshawar and then gradually spread to the northern parts of India.

Like every person is unique, each variant of paratha is filled with unique, healthy and scrumptious ingredients. Every popular flavour has some or the other health benefits and also pleases us with their taste and delicacy. Keeping in mind the authentic Indian flavours and food lover’s preference, here are some of the best flavours everyone should try:

Aloo Paratha

This is perhaps the most go-to paratha in every Indian home and the kids’ most favourite. The most interesting part of this paratha is the stuffing inside it which melts in the mouth. Potatoes contain potassium which relieves acidity. It also helps in normalising increased blood pressure. The high potassium content in potato benefits by removing the extra salt from the kidney. Proper intake of aloo paratha can reduce the symptoms of heartburn, acid reflux and gas. Potato is also a very rich source of starch and fibre and has zero cholesterol. They also contain protein, carbohydrates, phosphorus, potassium, sulphur, copper and iron. They are rich in B complex vitamins, too.

Beetroot Paratha

Beetroot parathas are considered as one of the most popular and healthy flavours. It is important for people who have extremely low iron and haemoglobin levels to eat beetroot parathas. Such people commonly suffer from migraine attacks and have low immunity to fight diseases. Extremely rich in antioxidants and other minerals, beetroot paratha is loaded with fibre which makes you feel full with lower calories. This makes it a nutritious option for those looking to keep their weight down.

Turmeric Paratha

Turmeric paratha is composed of stuffed turmeric spice powder made from dried turmeric rhizomes. The slight peppery taste and vibrant colour of the paratha makes everyone crave for it. Proper intake of turmeric paratha can improve skin texture and reduces acne and pimples. The turmeric powder inside the paratha is highly beneficial for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Methi Paratha

Methi paratha is an Indian flatbread made with whole wheat flour, spices and methi leaves. Fenugreek leaves help in reducing cholesterol levels and controls diabetes. For those suffering from stomach ailments, fenugreek acts as an effective remedy. It helps in flushing out harmful toxins from the body and thus aids digestion.

Onion Paratha

Onion parathas are spicy and tasty parathas that go extremely well with tomato ketchup. Onions are healthy vegetables and most Indian people end up adding it to every dish they are preparing. Quercetin, a powerful compound found in onions, has been suggested to play a role in preventing cancer, especially stomach and colorectal cancers. Raw onion is known to lower the production of LDL (bad cholesterol) and keep your heart healthy. Stuffed onion paratha has always helped one regulate hormonal imbalance and overcomes cardiovascular diseases to a large extent. The Vitamin C content in it helps the formation of collagen which is responsible for good skin and hair health.

(The author is deputy general manager, Innovative Foods Limited, Brand Sumeru)