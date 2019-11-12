Pizzazz of millet pizzas

For meat-lovers
Ingredients
Millet flour: 100 gm
Tapioca flour: 100 gm
Soy milk: 100 gm
Garlic powder: 5 gm
Baking powder: 5 gm
Salt to taste
Tomato sauce: 75 gm
Mozzarella cheese: 35 gm
Prosciutto: 10 gm
Pepperoni: 10 gm
Chicken salami: 10 gm
Salami Milano: 10 gm
Rosemary: 2 gm
Olive oil: 20 ml
Method
Make pizza dough with millet flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, soy milk, baking powder, water and season it with salt.
Once the dough is rested for 20 mins make into small balls and roll the pizza into a thin layer
Dock the pizza and cut the edges to make it round.
Slightly bake the pizza in the oven for two minutes.
Once taken out, spread tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, and then bake it in the oven. Once 75% done, add the pepperoni, chicken salami, salami Milano and bake the pizza. Once the pizza is fully cooked take it out and cut it into eight slices.
Arrange the prosciutto slice on each pizza and garnish with chopped rosemary. Serve hot and brush the sides with olive oil.
Pizza Pianta
Ingredients
Millet flour: 100 gm
Tapioca flour: 100 gm
Soy milk: 100 gm
Garlic powder: 5 gm
Baking powder: 5 gm
Salt to taste
Tomato sauce: 75 gm
Mozzarella cheese: 35 gm
Spinach: 10 gm
Mushrooms: 10 gm
Artichoke: 10 gm
Basil: 5 gm
Olive oil: 20 ml
Method
Make pizza dough with millet flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, soy milk, baking powder, water and season it with salt.
Once the dough is rested for 20 mins, distribute the dough into small balls and roll the pizza into a thin layer
Dock the pizza and cut the edges to make it round.
Slightly bake the pizza in the oven for two mins.
Once taken out, spread the spicy tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and then bake it in the oven.
Once 75% done, add the sautéed vegetables like mushroom, artichoke and spinach and bake the pizza.
Once the pizza is fully cooked, take it out and cut it into eight slices.
Serve hot and brush the sides with olive oil and garnish it with chopped basil.
(Courtesy: Executive Chef
Avijit Deb Sharma, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru)
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here