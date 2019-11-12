Pizzazz of millet pizzas

For meat-lovers

Ingredients

Millet flour: 100 gm

Tapioca flour: 100 gm

Soy milk: 100 gm

Garlic powder: 5 gm

Baking powder: 5 gm

Salt to taste

Tomato sauce: 75 gm

Mozzarella cheese: 35 gm

Prosciutto: 10 gm

Pepperoni: 10 gm

Chicken salami: 10 gm

Salami Milano: 10 gm

Rosemary: 2 gm

Olive oil: 20 ml

Method

Make pizza dough with millet flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, soy milk, baking powder, water and season it with salt.

Once the dough is rested for 20 mins make into small balls and roll the pizza into a thin layer

Dock the pizza and cut the edges to make it round.

Slightly bake the pizza in the oven for two minutes.

Once taken out, spread tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, and then bake it in the oven. Once 75% done, add the pepperoni, chicken salami, salami Milano and bake the pizza. Once the pizza is fully cooked take it out and cut it into eight slices.

Arrange the prosciutto slice on each pizza and garnish with chopped rosemary. Serve hot and brush the sides with olive oil.

Pizza Pianta

Ingredients

Millet flour: 100 gm

Tapioca flour: 100 gm

Soy milk: 100 gm

Garlic powder: 5 gm

Baking powder: 5 gm

Salt to taste

Tomato sauce: 75 gm

Mozzarella cheese: 35 gm

Spinach: 10 gm

Mushrooms: 10 gm

Artichoke: 10 gm

Basil: 5 gm

Olive oil: 20 ml

Method

Make pizza dough with millet flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, soy milk, baking powder, water and season it with salt.

Once the dough is rested for 20 mins, distribute the dough into small balls and roll the pizza into a thin layer

Dock the pizza and cut the edges to make it round.

Slightly bake the pizza in the oven for two mins.

Once taken out, spread the spicy tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and then bake it in the oven.

Once 75% done, add the sautéed vegetables like mushroom, artichoke and spinach and bake the pizza.

Once the pizza is fully cooked, take it out and cut it into eight slices.

Serve hot and brush the sides with olive oil and garnish it with chopped basil.

(Courtesy: Executive Chef

Avijit Deb Sharma, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru)