Raise the bar

Not too keen about clinching the best deals during happy hours, anymore? Well, you’re not alone. Since the concept of eating clean has garnered widespread acceptance, drinking clean can’t be too far behind. Restaurateurs and bar owners are anticipating the reign of zero-proof drinks, hops-infused sparkling waters and botanical-infused faux gin in the Chinese Year Of The Rat aka 2020. DH Living gets expert views on what the discerning drinker can expect…

“This year, consumers will reach out for drinking fewer alcohol products like malt-based beverages, and a predicated low-proof cocktail would also go national — Premium spirits, which are affordable is something that people are drinking a lot more and acquiring a taste towards as the process of distillation is superior, hence it has lesser ill-effects on the liver,” begins Hari Singh, founder of Briggs Brewery. Elaborating on the benefits of the spirits, Sakshi Sagaraju, managing director of Kazé Bar & Kitchen, says, “Personalisation in terms of cocktails and flavours is in as consumers are opting for non-sweet cocktails. Sours are in, too.”







Keeping with the new-age patron’s palate, factors that will reign supreme are exceptional taste experience, using of natural ingredients and maintaining balanced nutritional values. “Drinks like kokum and chia kombucha are tart, fizzy and all things good. Our “spirits” aren’t trying to imitate a gin tonic or a vodka soda, rather, they stand on their own with intricate mixing, exotic ingredients and a distinct flavour profile,” begins Pallavi Gupta, partner, Sante Spa Cuisine, Bengaluru.

The intent to tingle the taste buds of the discerning new-age drinker each time they order a beverage is what drives F&B experts and connoisseurs to go against the grain. “Guests today want more choices when it comes to beverages. They are conscious of drinking and balancing alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The new approach to fun dining topped with health and wellness without compromising on flavour and taste. We also use super foods like charcoal, chia seeds, spirulina, aloe vera, turmeric and much more in a lot of our beverages. We guarantee your drinks can be yummy, packed with punch and healthy too,” avers Pallavi.

If you’re someone who loves the citrusy flavour or a pop of fruity, you’re in for some luck this year. Sunny Hardwaria, bartender, Gadda Da Vida, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach says, “Infused beverages with fruit flavour profiles will gain popularity in 2020. They are prepared with natural ingredients and do not have high sugar content and are not artificially sweetened. Youngsters are open to the concept of new, innovative beverages and willing to experiment with fusion mocktails.”

Can coffee-infused drinks be far behind? Certainly not, believes Vikas Kulshrestha, general manager, Royal Orchid Central. “Coffee spritzes as hot or cold will be the drink moving







forward. Coffee trends such as nitro coffee, cold brew and other variations are opening across the country.” Enthusing how zero-alcoholic drinks will amass popularity, Vikas adds, “India has now zero per cent alcohol beers, non-alcoholic sparkling wine and the ever-imaginative bartenders who spin up mocktails which keep you wanting for more. On an average, we see a 1:3 ratio for non-alcoholic to alcohol orders.” Apart from the rapidly growing G&T culture, vodka & tonic seems to be something millennials are experimenting with, and the availability of flavoured tonic/low calorie tonic just blends perfectly. “The idea here is to take a vodka that isn’t strong on flavour and pair it with maybe a cucumber or light tonic-based on pallet preferences,” opines Rohit Kalro, city head at Svami who believes that DIY menus seem to be kicking off slowly in the city. “The concept of picking your spirit, picking your mixer, picking a garnish will see unprecedented success in the years to come. Restaurateurs will be entrusted with the added responsibility of not just giving the consumer options to play with but also making sure consistency is met.”

What’s interesting to note is that the choice of beverage is largely determined by the place of check-in, believes Sailo, head bartender, The Storytellers Bar, at The Promenade. Puducherry. “Venue makes the key difference, out of 10 youngsters who hang out at a lounge or café, seven opt for non-alcoholic drinks and in bars two out of 10 prefer non-alcoholic beverages,” infers Sailo, who further adds that patrons often choose drinks based on what they felt seemed right — as per a setting, but fortunately, the trend is changing for good. “We feel a lot of guests assume that the bartender or servers judge you for sitting in a bar and ordering something non-alcoholic – they don’t. Bartenders enjoy making all drinks equally and love rustling options like coffee based mocktails, keto drinks, use organic ingredients, spice-infused mocktails, there is a lot to choose from that tastes just as good as any other drink on the menu.”

Whilst the debate on whether non-alcoholic drinks are really healthy is an ongoing affair, Sakshi Sagaraju infers that the nutritive value of uber-popular mocktails are questionable nevertheless and can’t be equated to a healthy concoction owing to its anti-fizzy properties. “The one common thing that’s doing the rounds today is, ‘mocktails are much healthier than cocktails in calories’,” opines Sakshi, adding, “Of course, it is but the sugar and added details in the mocktails are higher and one is anyways consuming those calories even in a mocktail. For example, an aerated soda in a mocktail does have calories. We have a 15 per cent that would opt to not drink an alcoholic beverage and would rather choose something that’s either healthier or a mocktail. Consumers are definitely becoming more conscious and aware but there is also a major percentage that still enjoys drinking and drinks consciously.”

Dropping another truth about non-alcoholic drinks, Alice Helme, director, CAARA says, “What you really need to know — most non-alcoholic beer has 0.5 per cent alcohol. Non-alcoholic beer has preservatives and dye that should be avoided during pregnancy. Also, alcohol doesn’t kill brain cells. Moderation is key.” Given how the wine culture in India has witnessed a mammoth growth in the last decade, 2020 will see unique wine slushies having a major moment. “Wine-based cocktails, iced wines, full-bodied Chardonnay, vegan-friendly wines, preservative-free biodynamic wines are a few of the types of wines that I really see growing. With rosé wine showing an increase in sale especially with women infusing some pink champagne and rosé together would be a fun idea to experiment with. We also plan to put some exciting fruit nibbles to enhance the flavour as well,” avers Menaka Bhandary, founder, Blown.

She concludes that patrons have become pickier about grape varietals, yet classics will continue to find takers. “We still prefer easy on the plate wines like a Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz which are the most popular with the reds. Studies have shown that white wine is consumed primarily by women who prefer something of the sweeter side and usually choose a dessert wine like a Chardonnay. Having said this, there is a huge percentage of consumers that are not awake of any grape varietals and depend on suggestions made by the staff at restaurant or retail outlets.”

(With inputs from Aniket Kathe, director food & beverage, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Hyderabad, International Convention Centre & Sakshi Sagaraju, managing director, Kazé Bar & Kitchen)