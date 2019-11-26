Showstopper on a platter

Gaurav Bansal, Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru ORR suggests some unique party snacks

Asparagus bouquet

Planning a party but not sure about what snacks to offer? Here are some healthy party snacks that will get your guests coming back for more and also thanking you for being the ultimate host:

Asparagus Bouquet 

Ingredients (serves 4)

Baby asparagus: 8 pieces
 Black olives: 50 gms
 Micro greens: 10 gms
 Low fat yogurt : 50 gms
Pomegranate: 20gms
 Edible flowers: 5 (nos)
 Honey: 20 ml

Method

 Peel asparagus and blanch it into salted water
 Take it out and put it into iced cold water
 Let it dry and arrange it on a plate
 Garnish it with black olives, microgreens, edible flowers and pomegranate seeds
 Finally dress it with low fat yogurt and honey

Brined Papaya Roulade 

Ingredients (serves 8)

Raw papaya: 200 gms
Nigella seeds: 10 gms
Sugar: 50 gms
Vinegar: 40 ml
Microgreens: 10 gms
Orange zest: 10 gms
Crumbled papdi: 80 gms

Method

Peel raw papaya and cut it into paper-thin slices
Take a pan and add sugar, vinegar, orange zest and nigella seeds in it
Add papaya slices and cook it at low flame until the papaya turns transparent
Keep it aside. Let it cool for sometime
Line a plate with crumbled papdi
Take out papaya slices and roll it
Place these papaya rolls on crumbled papdi and garnish it with microgreens

Baby Spinach & Ricotta Tartlets

Ingredients  (serves 8)

Cooked chopped spinach: 150 gms
 Fried chopped garlic: 10 gms
 Creamy ricotta: 60 gms
 Greated parmesan cheese: 60 gms
 Whole egg: 2 nos
Shredded mozzarella: 60 gms
 Flour: 100 gms
Polenta: 50 gms
 Salted butter: 40 gms

Method

 Pre heat oven at 190 °C and lightly grease 8 medium size muffin tray
 Mix spinach, garlic, ricotta, parmesan cheese and one egg in a bowl
Make a savoury dough by mixing flour, soft butter, polenta and 1 egg
Sheet the dough, cut 8 circles and line the muffin tray cavity
 Fill it with spinach mixture and top it with shredded mozzarella
 Bake it for 12 minutes and serve hot.

(Courtesy Gaurav Bansal, Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru ORR)

