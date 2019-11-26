Showstopper on a platter

Planning a party but not sure about what snacks to offer? Here are some healthy party snacks that will get your guests coming back for more and also thanking you for being the ultimate host:

Asparagus Bouquet

Ingredients (serves 4)

Baby asparagus: 8 pieces

Black olives: 50 gms

Micro greens: 10 gms

Low fat yogurt : 50 gms

Pomegranate: 20gms

Edible flowers: 5 (nos)

Honey: 20 ml

Method

Peel asparagus and blanch it into salted water

Take it out and put it into iced cold water

Let it dry and arrange it on a plate

Garnish it with black olives, microgreens, edible flowers and pomegranate seeds

Finally dress it with low fat yogurt and honey

Brined Papaya Roulade

Ingredients (serves 8)

Raw papaya: 200 gms

Nigella seeds: 10 gms

Sugar: 50 gms

Vinegar: 40 ml

Microgreens: 10 gms

Orange zest: 10 gms

Crumbled papdi: 80 gms

Method

Peel raw papaya and cut it into paper-thin slices

Take a pan and add sugar, vinegar, orange zest and nigella seeds in it

Add papaya slices and cook it at low flame until the papaya turns transparent

Keep it aside. Let it cool for sometime

Line a plate with crumbled papdi

Take out papaya slices and roll it

Place these papaya rolls on crumbled papdi and garnish it with microgreens

Baby Spinach & Ricotta Tartlets

Ingredients (serves 8)

Cooked chopped spinach: 150 gms

Fried chopped garlic: 10 gms

Creamy ricotta: 60 gms

Greated parmesan cheese: 60 gms

Whole egg: 2 nos

Shredded mozzarella: 60 gms

Flour: 100 gms

Polenta: 50 gms

Salted butter: 40 gms

Method

Pre heat oven at 190 °C and lightly grease 8 medium size muffin tray

Mix spinach, garlic, ricotta, parmesan cheese and one egg in a bowl

Make a savoury dough by mixing flour, soft butter, polenta and 1 egg

Sheet the dough, cut 8 circles and line the muffin tray cavity

Fill it with spinach mixture and top it with shredded mozzarella

Bake it for 12 minutes and serve hot.

(Courtesy Gaurav Bansal, Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru ORR)