Showstopper on a platter

Planning a party but not sure about what snacks to offer? Here are some healthy party snacks that will get your guests coming back for more and also thanking you for being the ultimate host:
Asparagus Bouquet
Ingredients (serves 4)
Baby asparagus: 8 pieces
Black olives: 50 gms
Micro greens: 10 gms
Low fat yogurt : 50 gms
Pomegranate: 20gms
Edible flowers: 5 (nos)
Honey: 20 ml
Method
Peel asparagus and blanch it into salted water
Take it out and put it into iced cold water
Let it dry and arrange it on a plate
Garnish it with black olives, microgreens, edible flowers and pomegranate seeds
Finally dress it with low fat yogurt and honey
Brined Papaya Roulade
Ingredients (serves 8)
Raw papaya: 200 gms
Nigella seeds: 10 gms
Sugar: 50 gms
Vinegar: 40 ml
Microgreens: 10 gms
Orange zest: 10 gms
Crumbled papdi: 80 gms
Method
Peel raw papaya and cut it into paper-thin slices
Take a pan and add sugar, vinegar, orange zest and nigella seeds in it
Add papaya slices and cook it at low flame until the papaya turns transparent
Keep it aside. Let it cool for sometime
Line a plate with crumbled papdi
Take out papaya slices and roll it
Place these papaya rolls on crumbled papdi and garnish it with microgreens
Baby Spinach & Ricotta Tartlets
Ingredients (serves 8)
Cooked chopped spinach: 150 gms
Fried chopped garlic: 10 gms
Creamy ricotta: 60 gms
Greated parmesan cheese: 60 gms
Whole egg: 2 nos
Shredded mozzarella: 60 gms
Flour: 100 gms
Polenta: 50 gms
Salted butter: 40 gms
Method
Pre heat oven at 190 °C and lightly grease 8 medium size muffin tray
Mix spinach, garlic, ricotta, parmesan cheese and one egg in a bowl
Make a savoury dough by mixing flour, soft butter, polenta and 1 egg
Sheet the dough, cut 8 circles and line the muffin tray cavity
Fill it with spinach mixture and top it with shredded mozzarella
Bake it for 12 minutes and serve hot.
(Courtesy Gaurav Bansal, Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru ORR)