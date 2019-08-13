Spicy savouries

Baked Samosa

Ingredients

Samosa Patti: Olive oil 1 tsp, cumin seeds 1 tsp, saunf powder 1 tsp, chopped onions 1 tbsp, chopped spinach ½ cup, grated carrot 2 tbsp, shredded cabbage 2 tbsp, ginger-garlic paste 1 tsp, turmeric powder ½ tsp, red chilli powder ½ tsp, green peas 2 tbsp, tomato ketchup 1 tbsp, chopped spring onion 1 tbsp, grated cheese 2 tbsp, salt to taste, a thick paste of cornflour and water.

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds. Once they start to crackle, add the veggies and saute it for a few minutes. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomato ketchup, green peas and powdered spices. Season it with salt. Cool the mixture and add grated cheese to it. Brush the samosa patti with the cornflour and water paste. Add the filling and fold it into a samosa shape. Bake the samosas in the oven for 10 minutes until golden brown.

Pizza Pinwheels

Ingredients

Pinwheel bread slices 12, potatoes 2 (boiled), oil 2 tsp, green chilli 1 finely chopped, ginger paste ½ tsp, salt ½ tsp, coriander powder ½ tsp, turmeric powder less than 1/4 tsp, red chilli powder 1/4 tsp, dry mango powder 1/4 tsp, garam masala less than 1/4 tsp, coriander leaves 2 tbsp, cheese slices 2, pizza sauce 2 tbsp, coriander dip 2 tbsp, butter 1 tbsp.

Method

To make pinwheel: Take 2 boiled potatoes, peel and mash them. Preheat a pan, add 2 tsp of oil to it and heat it. Add ginger paste and keep it on a low flame. Add finely chopped green chilies and saute. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder and mashed potatoes. Add salt, dry mango powder and cook. Press with a spatula to mash it. Add some finely chopped green coriander, red chilli powder and mix well. Remove from the heat. Remove the corners of bread slices. Flatten bread slices using a rolling pin. Flatten all the bread slices likewise.

To make pizza-stuffed pinwheel: Spread one tbsp of pizza sauce on a slice and place another bread slice over it and then place a cheese slice over it. Place another bread slice over it and cover it. Now spread a tsp of green coriander dip over it and take a sheet of foil paper to wrap the pinwheel. Lift an end of a foil paper and roll to wrap it. Roll, fold and seal the pinwheel in it. Prepare the rest of pinwheels likewise.

(The author is founder, Institute of Bakery and Pastry Arts)