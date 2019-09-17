Sweet yet savoury

Chilli potato with honey peanut butter

Ingredients: 2 medium-size potatoes, 1 tbsp maida, 1 tbsp cornflour, salt to taste, oil for frying, ½ tsp roasted sesame seeds, 2 tbsp spring onion greens.

For the sauce: 2 tsp oil, ½ tsp chopped garlic, ½ cup sliced onion, ¼ cup sliced capsicum, 1 tbsp tomato ketchup, 1 tsp soya sauce, 2 tsp red chilli sauce, ½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder, 2-3 tsp honey peanut butter, 2-3 slit green chilli, salt to taste, 1-2 tbsp water, ½ tsp cornflour + 1 tbsp water, ¼ tsp sugar or honey.

Method: Wash the potatoes thoroughly. Peel and cut them into slices. Add salt, maida and cornflour on the sliced potato. Heat oil in the frying pan. Fry the potatoes until they turn pink and crisp. Take another pan and pour oil into it. Add chopped garlic, onion, capsicum, and cook it for a minute. Put green chillies, soya sauce, chilli sauce, tomato ketchup, salt, sugar and honey peanut butter and mix it thoroughly. Pour some Kashmiri red chilli powder and water. Let it cook for a minute. Add cornflour batter and mix it. The sauce should be kept thick. Add fried potatoes in the sauce and blend it properly. Garnish it with roasted sesame seeds and spring onions.

Peanut butter pasta

Ingredients: 1 cup boiled pasta, ¼ cup carrot, ¼ cup green onion whites, 2 tbsp frozen corn, 2 tbsp capsicum sliced, 2 tbsp green onion greens, ½ tsp ginger garlic paste, 1 tsp oil, 1 tsp roasted sesame seeds, ¼ tsp white vinegar, salt to taste, chopped fresh red chillies, green onion greens, roasted sesame seeds.

For the sauce: ½ tsp chilli flakes, 2 tsp honey peanut butter, 1 tbsp schezwan sauce, ½ tsp soya sauce.

Method: Pour 1 tsp oil in a frypan and let it heat. Once the oil is hot, add onion, capsicum, carrot, sweet corn and ginger-garlic paste. Let it cook for a minute. For preparing the sauce, mix ½ tsp chilli flakes, 2 tsp honey peanut butter, 1 tbsp schezwan sauce, ½ tsp soya sauce, and 2 tbsp water in a bowl. Once the veggies get cooked, add boiled pasta and salt in the frypan. Add the bowl of sauce, vinegar, and sesame seeds in the frypan and blend it well. Garnish with finely chopped fresh red chillies, green onions greens and roasted sesame seeds.

(Courtesy: Alpino Health Foods)