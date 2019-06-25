The palate of West Bengal

Bengali cuisine is a highly tempting one with its rich curries and tasty sweets. Be it the delectable seafood preparations or the soul-satisfying mishti doi or even the simple potato curries, Bengali food certainly has something for everyone. Here are some traditional Bengali recipes that you can recreate easily in your kitchen:

Bhapa chingri

Ingredients: Medium-sized prawns 6, turmeric powder ½ tsp, salt ½+½ tsp, white mustard seeds 3 tbsp, poppy seeds 3 tbsp, grated coconut 1/2 cup, red chilli powder as per taste, green chillies 5-6, sugar ½ tsp, mustard oil 3-4 tbsp.

Method: Clean the prawns very well and wash them. Keep them aside. Marinate the prawns with ½ teaspoon salt & ½ teaspoon turmeric powder and set aside for 15 minutes. Take a small spice grinder and make a smooth paste with mustard seeds, poppy seeds, 2-3 green chilies, some water and little salt. Pour the paste in a bowl, add grated coconut, sugar, salt if necessary, red chilli powder & green chilies. Add the marinated prawns in the mixture and keep aside for another 15 minutes. Now preheat the oven to 175oC . Take an ovenproof baking bowl,

apply some mustard oil inside the bowl, pour the prawn mixture into the bowl. Cover the bowl with an aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes, or till the prawns are cooked and change their colour to orange. Turn off the oven and remove the bowl from the oven but do not open the foil. Remove the foil just before serving.

Chorchori

Ingredients: Pumpkin 1 cup, drumstick 2 cut into 3-inch pieces, mustard oil as required, soaked yellow or black mustard seeds 2-3 tbsp, cooking oil 4 tbsp, green chillies 3 slit, turmeric powder ½ tsp, salt to taste, asafoetida ½ tbsp, panch phoran masala 1-1/2 tsp, carrot 1 no, beans 4 no, Malabar

spinach, sugar as required.

Method: Firstly, cut and wash vegetables in running water, strain and keep aside. Soak yellow or black mustard seeds in 2-3 tablespoons water for 15-20 minutes. Grind into a fine paste and collect in a bowl. Heat a non-stick wok and add all the chopped vegetables with turmeric and mustard paste. Mix well, simmer the flame & cover the lid. Let them cook in steam for 5-10 mins or till done. Once the vegetables are nicely cooked, turn off the gas and keep aside. In a separate wok, heat refined oil. Add asafoetida, panch phoran and slit green chilies.

Allow them to splutter. Now add in the cooked vegetables and mix gently. Add some salt as per taste, and sprinkle sugar. Mix well very carefully such that the vegetables don’t get mashed. Cook on a high flame till the moisture reduces and the vegetable looks dry. Drizzle 1 or 2 tsp of mustard oil before you take it off the heat but that completely depends on one’s personal choice. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve this Bengali-style mixed vegetable sabzi along with steamed rice, smoked dal makhani dhaba style to make it a complete meal.



Potoler dorma



Potoler Dorma

Ingredients: 6 to 7 Pointed gourd (Parval), 15 Cashew nuts, 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon Red chilli powder, 1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder, 1/2 teaspoon Cumin seeds, 2 tablespoons Mustard oil, Salt to taste.

For the filling: 100 grams paneer, grated or crumbled, 2 Dried Figs, finely chopped, 2 Dates, finely chopped, 5 Badam (Almond), blanched, peeled and chopped, 5 Pistachios, finely chopped, 10 Raisins, 1 teaspoon Sugar, a pinch salt.

For the gravy: 2 Onions, 2 Tomatoes, 2 Green Chilies.

Method: To begin making the Potoler Dorma recipe, heat 2 cups of water and when it starts to boil, add the peeled and deseeded parwal. Let it boil for 3-4 minutes only. Drain the water and pat dry the par boiled parwal and set it aside. Grind all the ingredients given under 'for the gravy' into a puree in a grinder and set it aside. In a bowl, add the crumbled paneer, dry fruits, sugar, salt and mix well. Stuff all the parboiled parwal carefully without breaking it. You can tie the stuffed parwal with a thread if you are going to deep fry them. Heat oil in a wide pan and shallow fry the stuffed parwal over low flame till they are uniformly browned on all sides. Remove them and set it aside. Heat the same pan with the remaining oil (residue) and temper with cumin seeds. Add the ground tomato onion puree, salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, all spice powder and cook over low flame till the oil separates on the sides of the pan. Stir in the cashew nut paste and mix well. Now, add the shallow fried stuffed parwal and cook covered for just 2-3 minutes and switch off. Garnish with chopped cilantro leaves and serve hot. Potoler Dolma is a wholesome and delicious dish that can be served along with phulkas or rotis. They can be also served with hot rice. Add a dollop of ghee to rice and enjoy this dish.



(The author is chef de partie, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru)