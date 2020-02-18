A mask for you

Clays have been used in beauty care and in treating ailments for centuries.

The Dead Sea Clay is quite popular, extremely rich in minerals and has powerful healing properties. Fuller’s Earth, or Multani Mitti, a natural clay, is used extensively in beauty care, including home-made packs. Clay is said to be beneficial for the skin due to its great capacity to absorb and also has healing properties. It is said to reduce oiliness and absorbs the skin’s natural oil. This helps to prevent and control eruptions and acne conditions.

Clays can also absorb toxins and impurities and thus detoxify the skin. They are effective in dealing with after-effects of pollution. Some clays have a cooling effect.

Not only can a clay mask cleanse and refine the skin, it can also tone and tighten the skin, performing the functions of an ideal face mask. A big bonus is the nourishing effect of clays as they contain several minerals.

Fuller’s Earth (Multani Mitti) and Kaolin are most commonly used. Clay comes in different colours, according to the presence of different minerals. White clay, which is most commonly used, contains Kaolin. It is mild and gentle in nature and also suits sensitive skin. It is not as absorbent as the other clays, but can be used for most skin types, including normal to dry skin. It softens the skin and has antiseptic properties too.

Fuller’s Earth, or multani mitti, is white or light beige in colour and is of particular benefit to oily skins.

Clays have a drying effect, so moisturising ingredients like honey, aloe vera, fruit pulp should be added to mud-packs according to the skin type.

Here are some quick packs to try:

For oily skin: Mix Fuller’s Earth (multani mitti) with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off when it is dry.

For acne-prone skin: Mix Fuller’s Earth with sandalwood paste, rose water and neem leaf powder into a paste. Apply the same way and wash off when dry.

For acne marks: Mix Fuller’s Earth with one teaspoon lemon juice and rose water into a paste. Apply on the face. Wash it off when it is dry.

For normal to dry and normal to oily skin: Mix one teaspoon Kaolin with aloe vera gel into a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 15 minutes with plain water. If there is acne, add two drops of Tea Tree Oil to the mixture.

For normal to dry skin: Two teaspoons of Kaolin powder may be mixed with one teaspoon each of honey and yogurt into a paste. Apply and remove the same way.

Mix two teaspoons Kaolin powder, with two teaspoons rose water, half teaspoon pure glycerine and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on oily, pimple prone skin and wash off when it dries, or after 15 minutes.

Mix activated charcoal with aloe vera gel and rose water and apply a thin layer on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

For acne prone skin, add three to four drops of Tea Tree Oil and rose water to activated charcoal, for a face mask. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

For oily skin, mix Fuller’s Earth and activated charcoal powder with green tea. Soak a green tea-bag in hot water. When it cools, add it to the other ingredients. Wash off after 15 minutes. It adds a healthy, radiance.

To discourage blackheads and reduce oiliness, mix one teaspoon each of Fuller’s Earth, baking soda and active charcoal. Add rose water or mineral water to make a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 15 minutes.

To avoid blackheads and reduce oiliness, mix one teaspoon each of Fuller’s Earth, baking soda and active charcoal. Add rose water or mineral water to make a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 15 minutes.