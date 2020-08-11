A reproductive future awaits...

For many years, fertility tests were highly difficult and time-consuming. However, with the advancement of technology, getting your fertility checked has become a lot simpler. One of the revolutionary developments in fertility testing is the Anti Mullerian Hormone (AMH) test, a fertility test that is an indicator of a woman’s ovarian reserve. The level of the AMH gives insights into the remaining quantity of eggs and where a woman stands on her fertility. AMH testing involves a simple blood test that can be done at any time of the month, as the levels of AMH do not change with the menstrual cycle. The AMH blood test can be done even if you are using oral contraceptives.

Trying to conceive

It is no secret that women experience a fall in egg reserves with age. AMH testing is a great way for couples to get a sense on the reproductive span and thus helps in smart planning of conception.

Pre-marital counselling

Many couples seek pre-marital counselling to test their compatibility. For couples today, fertility parameters are as important as emotional factors before tying the knot and thus AMH, along with a semen analysis, can be the perfect test. In case of late marriage, AMH testing helps in providing information on reproductive years left for the couple.

It also helps couples seek fertility treatments. Women with higher AMH levels tend to respond better to treatment. Along with age, the ovarian reserve is also an indicator of success with treatment. AMH level helps to determine as to how many eggs can be retrieved for IVF.

Fasttrack career plans

Gone are the days when women thought fertility was an issue that they would not have to deal with until they are in their late 30s. The women of today are much more aware and thus make an informed choice. It is very common for women who are successful in their high-pressure jobs to give up amazing opportunities when they plan to get pregnant and hence consider delaying pregnancy. However, age, along with a decrease in ovarian reserve can prove to be a roadblock in attaining

motherhood. AMH test can be a boon for preventing such a situation. A simple blood test lets a woman know her ovarian reserve. Therefore, if you get your AMH levels tested in your 20s or early 30s, you will have a better idea of your reproductive health. For example, a woman with a high AMH level may decide to grab the career opportunity that involves foreign travel, as she knows she can conceive later. On the other hand, a woman with a low AMH level may become serious about getting pregnant and fulfilling her dream of motherhood. Many women are also opting for a delayed conception, here fertility preservation in the form of egg freezing can be utilised. In such a scenario, AMH helps indicate the number of eggs that can be frozen for future use. AMH testing helps in planning your reproductive future. It is important to remember that like any other fertility test, AMH does not guarantee pregnancy in the future. However, it does make a woman more educated about her fertility and gives her a sense of control and empowerment.

(The author is a fertility consultant)