Add a dose of yoga at the desk

A regular work day consists of eight to nine hours spent seated in front of a computer. A majority of the employed population sits for long hours in the same posture. This reduces blood flow in the body resulting primarily in bad posture and ultimately lethargy. Lack of sunlight and sitting indoors in closed air-conditioned environments also causes muscles to stiffen.

The solution to these problems lies in regular mobilisation of all muscles. Incorporating yoga through some simple yoga asanas that can be done anywhere, including at the desk, can be a good way to stretch the muscles.

Vrikshasana

Stand tall with your feet together and back straight.

Lift and place your right foot on your left inner thigh.

Bring your palms together and join them in front of your chest.

Inhale and lift your hands up with the palms joined together. Exhale to return.

Repeat on the other side.

Hold for 5-10 seconds each side. Repeat 1-2 times.

Breathing methodology: Softly inhale and exhale in the posture to gain balance.

Tadasana

Stand tall with your feet together and back straight.

Bring your palms together and interlock them.

Inhale and lift your stretched arms, palms facing outward.

Look up and gently drop your head back on your shoulders.

Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat 1-2 times.

Padahasthasana

Stand tall with your feet together and back straight.

Inhale and lift both arms up. Exhale and fold forward.

Press your stomach on your thighs and bring your nose towards the knees or below. Place your palms flat beside your feet.

(The author is a lifestyle coach & yoga entrepreneur)