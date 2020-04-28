Add nutritive value to food

Good nutrition is an essential part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Combined with physical activity, your diet can help you to reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases, and promote your overall health. Now is the perfect time to re-focus on those nutritional goals that we may have ignored for long.

Eat more plant-based foods

Incorporating plant-based foods to meals is an easy way to add essential nutrients and vitamins to your diet. This includes eating walnuts, increasing your intake of omega-3 ALA (2.5g per 28g). Blend veggies and walnuts into your sandwiches, poha, upma, parathas, chutneys, sauces, and dips, or swap half the meat in dishes with beans or walnuts to give them a healthy makeover.

Drink more water

Drinking at least eight glasses a day can help curb your cravings and help you from confusing thirst with hunger.

Make your snacks count

Don’t count your snacks — make your snacks count. Make sure your snacks offer a combination of protein, fibre and good fats.

Make mealtime an occasion

Spending longer periods of time at home may now offer the possibility to enjoy regular meals with your family. But don’t stop to enjoy these simple pleasures even after life gets back to normal after the lockdown.

(The author is founder, NmamiLife)