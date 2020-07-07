An eye on infections

Monsoon is synonymous with not just cool weather but also a host of water, vector and food-borne diseases. There’s also a steep spike in eye infections during this season. High humidity levels cause several eye infections classified as viral, bacterial, protozoal, fungal and some related to worms.

The most common infection of the eye is conjunctivitis, an infection which is associated with red eyes, discharge, and spreads from person to person through contact/ touch. Also, note that conjunctivitis can be an early or late manifestation of Covid-19 infection and care needs to be taken to follow up with the doctor regarding symptoms that could develop later. Infections of the cornea (the black part of the eye) called Keratitis is also commonly noted during monsoon. It is caused by injury to the eyes or due to unhygienic contact lens routines. It is a devastating infection and can lead to blindness if left unattended. The first basic precaution is to wash your hands with antiseptic soap and water frequently to avoid the spread of viral and bacterial conjunctivitis.

Do not touch your eyes if infected and cover them with a face shield or glasses.

Do not wash your eyes with tap water as it is usually contaminated. Use boiled or filtered water. Lubricating eye drops, as prescribed by a doctor, are also recommended.

Maintain good contact lens hygiene with advice from your doctor.

Avoid air-conditioned sections if you have an infection as it spreads faster in such an environment.

Avoid rubbing your eyes when there is a foreign body or irritation in the eyes. Consult a doctor immediately.

(The author is associated with Dept of Visual Science, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, Navi Mumbai)